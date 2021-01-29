HIFU and HydraFacials –Two rejuvenating cosmetic treatments for skin

Every human being wishes to look radiant, youthful and glowing all the time, which sadly is impossible. Currently, HIFU, thread lift, and HydraFacials are the latest and most reliable cosmetic skin treatment offerings from the world of cosmetology to retain and maintain a youthful look. These procedures are very safe and reliable with assured results if done by experienced cosmetologists.

Time immemorial is the witness to human beings' numerous attempts to overcome aging, which is inevitable. Multiple anti-aging treatments and therapies have been tested and tried.

The current era relates to laser technology, non-invasive and minimal invasive cosmetology procedures to rejuvenate the person's image and delay the aging process.

The cosmetology segment offers HIFU – High Intensity Focused Ultrasound treatment along with a range of anti-aging injectables such as dermal fillers, botox, and other facial procedures.

Dr. Firdous Ibrahim of Aesthetic Visions Hair & Skin clinic in Hyderabad, states,' HIFU is the latest anti-aging treatment preferred worldwide. I recommend HIFU therapy to my patients who wish to improve the skin tone, elasticity of their facial skin, especially near the cheeks and eyelids. Of late, there is a good demand for HIFU treatment, as it’s a new offering at my clinic. I do see a lot of clients coming in for this precedure’.

In a HIFU session, the cosmetologist will treat the skin at a deep level with High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound waves. The heat generated from the ultrasound harms the skin cells in the target area. The body then produces collagen, a substance that helps in cell regrowth and makes skin elastic.

As an experienced cosmetologist in Secunderabad, Dr. Firdous states, 'I recommend HIFU treatment to my clients who wish to tighten skin near the cheeks, wrinkles on the face, and double chin and jawline. It rejuvenates the skin cells encourages cell regrowth.'

The HIFU treatment can be performed to contour tummy arms, thighs, and love handles and give them the desired shape.

Some people may need one or two follow up sessions of HIFU therapy to get the desired look, scheduled at recommended three-month intervals. These sessions could also be repetitive in the future as there is no control over the natural aging process.

Dr. Firdous also offers thread lift procedure to treat anti-aging areas such as brows, cheeks, jowls, and so on. The thread lift is also known as the 'lunch hour lift' as a single session lasts 45 minutes to 1 hour. In a thread lift procedure, the cosmetologist will use surgical threads or sutures to tighten and give volume to the loose and sagging skin in these areas. A thread lift procedure's effects last up to a year or more, depending upon the thread used. Ideally, this procedure is suitable for people between 30 – 60 years of age and who have enough collagen deposits for regenerating the skin.

Cosmetologists are now offering HydraFacial MD, which combines two beauty treatments seamlessly. It is a non-invasive procedure that not only removes the impurities, dead skin cells in the existing skin but goes a step ahead, infusing the new skin with essential nutrients, antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid for best results.

Dr. Swetha the only cosmetologist in Bangalore that offers HydraFacial MD treatments. Dr. Swetha states, 'HydraFacial is a leading-edge treatment that promises miraculous results across all skin types. Though a single session of HydraFacial lasts just thirty minutes, the instant visible results.'

Dr. Swetha is the founder-owner of the Cosmoderm Centre, a skin clinic in Indiranagar in Bangalore. She further adds that the HydraFacial procedure combines dermabrasion, chemical peel, and an infusion of vital elements straight away inside the new skin. The Hydrafacial is customized based on the patient's skin condition and expectations for best results.

HydraFacial procedure is a three-step procedure. The first step is the next level, hydra-dermabrasion and chemical peel. In this procedure, the existing damaged skin is gently exfoliated while the new tender skin is toned and nurtured with salicylic and glycolic acids.

The second step involves removing the pores' impurities and dead skin cells using a gentle suction mechanism. The treated skin is re-nourished with moisturizers, including peptides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants.

Finally, the third and the last step consists of pampering the new skin with adequate nutrients, antioxidants, and peptides for desired results. In all, a short facial that lasts just thirty minutes, but the client enjoys glowing and radiant skin and look.

There is no downtime associated with a HydraFacial procedure, so the client can go about their daily tasks once the procedure is complete. The results are evident instantly and can last for a week at least.

Dr. Swetha advises HydraFacial procedure at least once a month for her clients who visit her for anti-aging treatments, hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, oily skin.

HIFU, HydraFacials, and thread lift procedures are very safe and reliable cosmetic skin procedures that promise desired results. These procedures require minimum maintenance procedures and are available at affordable rates. After all, looking after oneself for self-esteem and confidence in one's own priority.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.