Higher Education Institutes must focus on bridging gap between Campus & Career

Pune, 3rd January 2022: The pandemic has changed the dynamics within the job market in how companies recruit talent. The skills that companies focus on, that are needed to succeed in a workforce, have become expansive. To help students prepare, adapt, and thrive in the modern workplace, Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) in association with Utter ProSchool has launched ADYPU Utter ProSchool. The Proschool is starting with a 2-month Career Kickstarter Program, aimed at preparing students for the jobs of their choice.

“Charles Darwin is credited with saying, ‘It is not the strongest of the species that survives but the most adaptable.’ The current job market is digital-led and marked by uncertainties brought by the pandemic. It is indeed the most resilient of students that will truly survive and succeed,” said Dr Ajeenkya DY Patil, President of Ajeenkya DY Patil University. “The Career Kickstarter Program that we are launching today is designed keeping the new demands of the workplace in mind, so that we can best prepare and coach our students to be skilled in their career of choice,” he added.

According to research, out of the 26 million graduates from the past 3 years, 68% of them are unemployed, and over 90% per cent of them cannot speak English fluently. What is perhaps more surprising is that there are more than 1 million job vacancies on portals like Naukri and Monster. Despite this, the unemployment rate of freshers and graduates is at an alarming 15% which is 3 times the national average.

“A lack of understanding of the job description and what the role demands are key pain points for young graduates. Students also find it difficult to articulate their skills to employers. They shy away from talking about their core competencies that set them apart from other candidates. All these stems from their misunderstanding of the job application process,” said Ninad Vengurlekar, the founder and CEO, Utter Pro.

The 8-week intensive Career Kickstarter Program will help students identify and understand the jobs that are best suited to their experience and core competency. The program will further instill knowledge about the industry, improve fluency in verbal and written English and help with resume building, personality transformation and networking abilities. Students are also assigned a Placement coach who will counsel the student about their careers and match their skills to the perfect job. Job applications are made seamless to ease out the process of interviews and post-placement paperwork.

"In today's digital landscape, job seekers are up against candidates from every part of the country and even globally. Students have to therefore differentiate themselves not only based on their qualifications but also their skills and ability to fit the cultural compatibility of the institution they are aiming to be a part of," said Hrridaysh Deshpande, Vice-Chancellor of ADYPU.

Utter ProSchool has a record of training and placing 500+ students across India in industries like Business Development, Customer Services, Healthcare, Technology and many more. "Through this Career Kickstart Program, we aim to train and place 10,000 students, " said Vengurlekar.

Ajeenkya DY Patil University was established under Maharashtra Govt. Act III of 2015 of the Government of Maharashtra and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The University aims to contribute to the creation of Innovation oriented Indian society by focusing on academic excellence in teaching, research and quality of service. Our purpose is to help transform individuals into thinkers, dreamers and innovators of tomorrow, and we are proud to call ourselves an Innovation University. The University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate-level education in the field of Technology, Management, Humanities, Design, Law, Hotel Management, Social Sciences, and Film & Media.

UtterPro is a blended learning platform in English. It is a combination of chatbots and live tutors and comes in B2C and B2B2C models.

