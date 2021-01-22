Himanshu Hirpara is the voice of New India

Himanshu Hirpara, born and brought up in Ahmedabad Gujarat, is not a usual youngster by any stretch of the imagination. He has the kind of passion towards helping the society, righting generational wrongs, and giving back to his city, his state, and his country, that only a few people of his age do. At such a young age, he has managed to gain the respect of people of all age groups only because of his work towards the betterment of society. Himanshu believes in giving back to society. He believes that it is because of this society, this country, that he is what he is, and he believes that he must give back to those who made him into what he is.

In 2016 he completed his BBA degree from Rudra College of BBA but he did not want to become another corporate slave. Instead, he wanted to chart his path, he wanted to walk a revolutionary journey. To fulfill his dreams, he became a part of the Patidar Anamat Aandolan Samiti (PAAS). He was made its Ahmedabad Convener and from 2015 to 2020, he very diligently carried out his duties as one.

Himanshu is a graphic and website designer by profession and social work is his passion. Another thing he is passionate about is politics. He is the founder of an agency named Greenleaf Communication that designs campaigns for political candidates and political parties. He is extremely good at his work, and that’s why many political parties and politicians have approached him for their campaigns. They have handled campaigns of various political clients during a lot of elections, the recent one being Gujarat Municipal Elections. Himanshu believes in giving his best every time, whether it is his professional work or his social activism. He does not believe in doing things half-heartedly.

Himanshu’s passion for bettering society made him join an NGO and a movement called Unity of Youngistan Foundation. As the name suggests, this NGO inspires young people to actively take part in social movements and help those around them who have been ignored for so long. During the lockdown period when thousands of migrant workers were on roads, Himanshu, along with his Unity Of Youngistan Foundation team, distributed food among them. They distributed more than 500 packets of food delay all through the lockdown period. Now, during winters, when the poor and homeless people bear the brunt of it the most, he and his team are out on the roads distributing blankets. He currently is the National Social Media Convener of Unity of Youngistan Foundation, and he uses his position to increase awareness about various social causes and also tell people about the work the NGO has been doing. He is also serving as the PAAS Convener for Nikol, Ahmedabad, and he is doing justice to this post quite efficiently.

Youngsters like Himanshu have the capability of leading India towards change, development, and progress.

