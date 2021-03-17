IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Himanshu Patel was felicitated as Passion Vista’s “The Global Icon 2020”
Himanshu Patel
Himanshu Patel
brand post

Himanshu Patel was felicitated as Passion Vista’s “The Global Icon 2020”

  • Himanshu Patel was felicitated by global magazine for his unique innovations in the automobile industry.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:55 PM IST

Unified Brainz celebrated 2nd anniversary of its international magazine – Passion Vista with most eminent personalities from the globe in its exclusive edition “The Global Icon 2020” which was launched virtually on 30th January 2021. This spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from different walks of life.

Himanshu sealed his fate when he dropped out from school in eleventh grade to follow his passion in technology. Unknown to him then, he was already on his way to join the ranks of exceptional tech entrepreneurs like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg. Fifteen years down the line, Himanshu Patel has justified his dropping out as he gets ready to unveil his most anticipated innovation across the world - the Triton Electric Vehicle.

Gifted with sharp technological knowledge and a strong entrepreneurial mindset, Himanshu began work on his dream venture in 2018. A car enthusiast himself, his passion and vision led him to research and develop the elusive Electric Vehicle. And only two years later in March 2020, Triton launched its electric vehicle sector ahead of the booming EV market. In this time the prototype of their Model H Luxury SUV was launched. Within 35 days Triton Electric Vehicle created an electric semi-truck. And in January 2021, the model N4 Sedan was launched in India with plans to be worldwide. There is more than one reason why the Triton Electric Vehicle will possibly end up being a pioneer in its segment. The first of which is sustainability and reduction in carbon footprint. “I want to help deplete the carbon footprint. Other electric vehicle companies have made this claim, but failed to deliver. This was the inspiration with which we created our home power link,” states Himanshu.

Triton’s home power link is nothing short of revolutionary. With the home power link, consumers will be able to power their homes using their car battery during the peak high-cost hours. With this technology there will be no more flooding the grid. Net metering will allow residential and commercial customers, who generate their own electricity, to sell the electricity they aren’t using back into the grid. Triton EV owners will be able to draw down from the grid on off-peak hours and contribute power on peak hours, thus being the only EV company to truly help deplete the carbon footprint. “Always cater to the needs of your target market. For us, we must stay on top of the market since EV is an extremely fast paced industry,” says Himanshu.

According to him, most electric vehicle makers wrongly claim about having a long-range as their vehicles cannot reach long distances on one charge. “So far, that has not happened and will not happen until our vehicle hits the market. EVs, right now — no matter how companies market them — are for the short-range. You can’t call the current EV’s long-distance if you have to stop and charge the battery for two hours during your journey,” he says. To counter this deficit, Triton claims to have built the first EV battery that can drive over 700 miles on a single two hours charge.

Expectedly, the Triton EV has created such a buzz among car aficionados that it’s presently impossible to pre-order the Triton SUV as the first 100 Founder’s Edition Model H vehicles have already been reserved for pre-order.

Himanshu’s leading edge technologies, The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences has awarded him the Six Star Diamond Awards (2020 & 2019) and the Five Star Diamond Award (2017 & 2018). Passion Vista recognized all his achievements and noteworthy contribution in the industry and hence, titled him as one of “The Global Icon 2020”in their collector’s edition.

Being a car enthusiast with a passion for sustainability – there is no doubt that EV is one of Himanshu’s most prized ventures. “This rapidly growing startup has much to offer in the foreseeable future. Triton EV is the only EV company that is leading in reducing the carbon footprint with the help of our home power link. We anticipate the release of our Model H luxury SUV, our Model N4 Luxury Sedan, our Rickshaw, as well as our Semi Truck. Triton Electric is advancing in becoming a global brand that accommodates to each specified region. There is great innovation we are putting out, and we look forward to staying ahead of the EV market.”

Disclaimer: This content is released by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Himanshu Patel
Himanshu Patel
brand post

Himanshu Patel was felicitated as Passion Vista’s “The Global Icon 2020”

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Himanshu Patel was felicitated by global magazine for his unique innovations in the automobile industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Lalit Kasana
Dr Lalit Kasana
brand post

Meet Dr Lalit Kasana who founded the world's 1st Homeo-Aesthetic clinic

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • He is also a member of the Indian Homeopathic Medical Association, National Cosmetology Association (USA) and American Cosmetology Association.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jayman Sharma
Jayman Sharma
brand post

Jayman Sharma proved passion for serving the country, knows no limit

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • Jayman Sharma joined Student Yuva Jagran Yatra in 2010 to awaken youth for their rights from the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr &amp; Mrs Gopinathan Nair
Mr & Mrs Gopinathan Nair
brand post

Mr & Mrs Gopinathan Nair titled “The Global Icon 2020” by Passion Vista

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:43 PM IST
  • Dr. Gopinathan Nair and Dr. Ambika Nair hit the top list of the coveted award for their selfless service during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gulshan Dynasty delivers the best of both worlds, with unhindered views of the city on one side and the green belt on the other.
Gulshan Dynasty delivers the best of both worlds, with unhindered views of the city on one side and the green belt on the other.
brand post

Gulshan Dynasty is an Iconic Upcoming Uber Luxury Residential Project

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Boasting of superlative amenities and customizable homes, Gulshan Dynasty takes the concept of luxury living into a whole new dimension.
READ FULL STORY
Close
YouSay short video app from KTree(YouSay)
YouSay short video app from KTree(YouSay)
brand post

YouSay organizes influencers' workshop to captivate audience on short video apps

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Learn from basic to intermediate topics on how to captivate users on short video platforms and be a popular social media influencer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
By investing in FD, you can grow savings at a fixed rate of interest, which is usually higher than what’s offered by savings accounts.(Bajaj Finserv)
By investing in FD, you can grow savings at a fixed rate of interest, which is usually higher than what’s offered by savings accounts.(Bajaj Finserv)
brand post

How to maximize returns on your Bajaj Finance FD

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:15 AM IST
As a leading financial service provider, Bajaj Finance Limited offers attractive FD interest rates up to 7.25%, which is higher than the current market average of 4%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishwar Shekhar
Ishwar Shekhar
brand post

Ishwar Shekhar, the social media geek and entrepreneur inspiring millennials

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:53 PM IST
His influencer marketing skills have changed the dynamics of online reach and has given him an edge over others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This feature-loaded app has been designed in a way that it is simple to use and gives its users the option of opening a demo account which is an exclusive feature to help users understand the nuances of trading across currencies, stocks and goods etc, all this starting from a basic $50 only.
This feature-loaded app has been designed in a way that it is simple to use and gives its users the option of opening a demo account which is an exclusive feature to help users understand the nuances of trading across currencies, stocks and goods etc, all this starting from a basic $50 only.
brand post

SquareTrader- A platform for all your investing needs

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:49 PM IST
It is the one-stop destination for trading across 200 assets inclusive of foreign currencies, stocks, funds, and commodities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KPG has 30 exclusive roofing showrooms across India, which hosts ceramic roof tiles, white clay roofing tiles, roofing shingles, rain gutters, and other accessories.
KPG has 30 exclusive roofing showrooms across India, which hosts ceramic roof tiles, white clay roofing tiles, roofing shingles, rain gutters, and other accessories.
brand post

‘Ceramic and white clay roof tiles becoming popular in India,' says Mr. Thangal

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Mr. PookoyaThangal is the founder and managing director of KPG roofings, India’s largest roofing showroom chain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Debarpan Mukherjee
Debarpan Mukherjee
brand post

Debarpan Mukherjee: A tech-savvy engineer turned full-time blogger & SEO expert

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:05 PM IST
  • Amongst many things, he is a digital marketer, web developer, an SEO expert, and entrepreneur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishi &amp; Vibhuti
Rishi & Vibhuti
brand post

Meet Designer duo Rishi & Vibhuti

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • They got listed in top 30 fashion fashion labels in the Cosmopolotian January edit 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paarth Natani
Paarth Natani
brand post

Paarth Natani: An E-commerce expert & a successful entrepreneur

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • Paarth Natani is now a young successful professional of E-commerce entrepreneur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The brainchild of Shanmukh Bavineni, the company comprises alumni from India’s tier-1 institutions, including IIM, and NIT.(BUbusiness)
The brainchild of Shanmukh Bavineni, the company comprises alumni from India’s tier-1 institutions, including IIM, and NIT.(BUbusiness)
brand post

BUbusiness: eB2B marketplace launched to empower SMBs with procurement

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Solely designed for businesses spanning entrepreneurs, retailers, department stores, Kirana stores, hotels, and restaurants, the members-only store is a one-stop search for businesses to purchase items for business supplies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Omaxe World Street will encourage the industry to aspire and create such trend-defining retail experiences that goes beyond just shopping but is a destination in itself where people can visit, socialize and just enjoy themselves.(Omaxe World Street)
Omaxe World Street will encourage the industry to aspire and create such trend-defining retail experiences that goes beyond just shopping but is a destination in itself where people can visit, socialize and just enjoy themselves.(Omaxe World Street)
brand post

Omaxe World Street, Faridabad, epitomizes an Iconic Retail Project

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Inspired by the architecture of world-renowned shopping streets in a high street format, Omaxe World Street brings the experience of shopping from around the world to Delhi-NCR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP