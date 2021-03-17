Himanshu Patel was felicitated as Passion Vista’s “The Global Icon 2020”

Unified Brainz celebrated 2nd anniversary of its international magazine – Passion Vista with most eminent personalities from the globe in its exclusive edition “The Global Icon 2020” which was launched virtually on 30th January 2021. This spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from different walks of life.

Himanshu sealed his fate when he dropped out from school in eleventh grade to follow his passion in technology. Unknown to him then, he was already on his way to join the ranks of exceptional tech entrepreneurs like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg. Fifteen years down the line, Himanshu Patel has justified his dropping out as he gets ready to unveil his most anticipated innovation across the world - the Triton Electric Vehicle.

Gifted with sharp technological knowledge and a strong entrepreneurial mindset, Himanshu began work on his dream venture in 2018. A car enthusiast himself, his passion and vision led him to research and develop the elusive Electric Vehicle. And only two years later in March 2020, Triton launched its electric vehicle sector ahead of the booming EV market. In this time the prototype of their Model H Luxury SUV was launched. Within 35 days Triton Electric Vehicle created an electric semi-truck. And in January 2021, the model N4 Sedan was launched in India with plans to be worldwide. There is more than one reason why the Triton Electric Vehicle will possibly end up being a pioneer in its segment. The first of which is sustainability and reduction in carbon footprint. “I want to help deplete the carbon footprint. Other electric vehicle companies have made this claim, but failed to deliver. This was the inspiration with which we created our home power link,” states Himanshu.

Triton’s home power link is nothing short of revolutionary. With the home power link, consumers will be able to power their homes using their car battery during the peak high-cost hours. With this technology there will be no more flooding the grid. Net metering will allow residential and commercial customers, who generate their own electricity, to sell the electricity they aren’t using back into the grid. Triton EV owners will be able to draw down from the grid on off-peak hours and contribute power on peak hours, thus being the only EV company to truly help deplete the carbon footprint. “Always cater to the needs of your target market. For us, we must stay on top of the market since EV is an extremely fast paced industry,” says Himanshu.

According to him, most electric vehicle makers wrongly claim about having a long-range as their vehicles cannot reach long distances on one charge. “So far, that has not happened and will not happen until our vehicle hits the market. EVs, right now — no matter how companies market them — are for the short-range. You can’t call the current EV’s long-distance if you have to stop and charge the battery for two hours during your journey,” he says. To counter this deficit, Triton claims to have built the first EV battery that can drive over 700 miles on a single two hours charge.

Expectedly, the Triton EV has created such a buzz among car aficionados that it’s presently impossible to pre-order the Triton SUV as the first 100 Founder’s Edition Model H vehicles have already been reserved for pre-order.

Himanshu’s leading edge technologies, The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences has awarded him the Six Star Diamond Awards (2020 & 2019) and the Five Star Diamond Award (2017 & 2018). Passion Vista recognized all his achievements and noteworthy contribution in the industry and hence, titled him as one of “The Global Icon 2020”in their collector’s edition.

Being a car enthusiast with a passion for sustainability – there is no doubt that EV is one of Himanshu’s most prized ventures. “This rapidly growing startup has much to offer in the foreseeable future. Triton EV is the only EV company that is leading in reducing the carbon footprint with the help of our home power link. We anticipate the release of our Model H luxury SUV, our Model N4 Luxury Sedan, our Rickshaw, as well as our Semi Truck. Triton Electric is advancing in becoming a global brand that accommodates to each specified region. There is great innovation we are putting out, and we look forward to staying ahead of the EV market.”

Disclaimer: This content is released by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.