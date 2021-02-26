Himanshu Sharma & Manish Sharma: Unrecognized stars of Social Media Marketing

Nothing great kicks in without trying, and for the ones who do, they do understand the power of never giving up. Many people make a start with their journey, but who reaches where, it all gets back to the amount of hard work people put in. Considering all that big list of people, there are some who the world might not know, but they are important to be brought into light when necessary. Well, Himanshu Sharma & Manish Sharma are two such individuals who began their journey in 2010 and 2015, respectively, and never dared to leave the path they wished to bring change in. They kept helping and bringing hopes in the lives of people, and even today, it is all about “Helping and creating a world where all deserve to live, work and create a better future for themselves.”

“My journey wasn’t easy and neither was the path but what I wanted was right in front of me. So who cares, how difficult it was going to be? I never did and would never do. My journey began from Unnao and I looked around to what was missing. There was a lot but what caught my eye was the Digital Marketing. I just knew this is my path and since then, I have helped out many people who do understand the importance of Social Media Marketing and what right help can bring to table,” said Himanshu in one recent interaction made with him. He also brought forward ideas of how important Digital Marketing and SMM have been for the e-com. Some of his clients say, “His words are completely transparent just like his work and for any doubt, there is never a chance to take it to end of the session. Whatever the concern is or was, he just believes it with a right now plan and clears it instant.”

Well, everyone has a way of dealing. On the one hand, where Himanshu works with a right now plan, Manish has been seen believing in it. Their working together has been helpful for many and by all means that is really a big deal for people who do know even a bit about Digital Marketing and its everchanging trends. They have helped many businesses/individuals to get back on track, and their help is accounted for by all whenever their worth is accounted for.

Digital Marketing is quite a field with many associated terms like SEO, SMM, and much more. Considering expertise over it, Manish in 2015 made a start in SMM and is also known for his knowledge in SEO. He has worked with many clients and, along with Himanshu, helped many clients to get what they deserved, i.e., a success of vision and a business for the competitors to have a strong competition with. His work has also helped many e-com businesses, and as on today, he has been helping people manage their finance through his new journey at FinanceX, that began a while ago. By all means, his expertise is the one to keep a hold on, and his clients do seem to have no complaints with his words by any means.

“My work and me, we both are closely connected. I don’t know what I did to receive such an expertise in the field but probably not giving up in it first, was the right start. I wish to make a reach, not just to businesses and individuals but also to the people who begin and give up. One must know, there is nothing called giving up. Either it works or it doesn’t and for something which doesn’t, one must stop wasting time, shift to another and begin again but believe it, never ever give up”, said Manish when he was asked if he ever felt to give up on a business or a plan. Well, he really made his point and made people realize, there is a lot one can do and a lot one can bring in to the table, and only if one remains conscious enough can one find their way. Great words and thinking, but even after this, all we can wish for is, people can accept and work instead of being a procrastinator.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.