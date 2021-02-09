Hiren Desai & Sahil Khan bring USA FDA registered supplements brand to India

Fitness icon and successful entrepreneur, Sahil Khan informed that his brand, Divine Nutrition has obtained US FDA Registration. Divine Nutrition is first and the only Indian brand to be approved by both FSSAI and FDA.

Divine Nutrition is completely made in India nutraceutical brand owned by Hiren Desai and Sahil Khan.

FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) is a regulatory body for all the nutraceutical brands in India and similarly FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is the governing authority that regulates the same in USA.

US FDA is a globally renowned governing authority and getting approved by it is a big achievement by Divine Nutrition proving the quality and authenticity of this Indian brand.

Hiren Desai, the Managing Partner of Divine Nutrition, told that before it was a challenging task to gain trust on Indian consumers and compete with global brands. However, certification by US FDA and FSSAI will tremendously boost the confidence of our distributors and end consumers both in India and abroad.

Further Sahil Khan mentioned that Divine Nutrition has become the fastest growing supplements brand in India and has established a network of more than 400 distributors only in 12 months even amidst the lock down.

Divine Nutrition

Taste

As of now, Divine Nutrition has made the product available in two delicious flavours – chocolate and cream and cookies. Both the flavours have been accepted whole heartedly by the early users. Cream and cookies is a refreshing offering and breaks the monotony caused by chocolate in the segment. It is a great way to surpass the chocolate hangover.

Effectiveness

The product has presented itself as a muscle and strength gainer. Looking at the nutritional profile, we can say that these targets seem well within sight. 24 grams of whey protein with minimal carbs, zero sugar and a good digestive enzymatic blend, offer the bodybuilding enthusiasts with a good recovery and growth rate post a workout. The user reviews have also affirmed this thus, certifying the product as ‘effective’.

Quality

Divine Nutrition sources its raw ingredients from some pretty renowned brands like DigeZyme, ProHydrolase, Carnipure, AstraGin etc. which are all foreign-based patented brands. With a company so particular regarding the source of its ingredients, quality in the final product can be considered assured.

Side Effects

Divine Nutrition has specifically mentioned that the product causes zero bloating and discomfort. This seems to take care of the gastric disturbances, which is among the most commonly observed side-effect associated with whey based products. Early reviews shared by the users also state that the product has not invited any ill-effect post its consumption.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this conten