Hiren Desai & Sahil Khan bring USA FDA registered supplements brand to India
Fitness icon and successful entrepreneur, Sahil Khan informed that his brand, Divine Nutrition has obtained US FDA Registration. Divine Nutrition is first and the only Indian brand to be approved by both FSSAI and FDA.
Divine Nutrition is completely made in India nutraceutical brand owned by Hiren Desai and Sahil Khan.
FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) is a regulatory body for all the nutraceutical brands in India and similarly FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is the governing authority that regulates the same in USA.
US FDA is a globally renowned governing authority and getting approved by it is a big achievement by Divine Nutrition proving the quality and authenticity of this Indian brand.
Hiren Desai, the Managing Partner of Divine Nutrition, told that before it was a challenging task to gain trust on Indian consumers and compete with global brands. However, certification by US FDA and FSSAI will tremendously boost the confidence of our distributors and end consumers both in India and abroad.
Further Sahil Khan mentioned that Divine Nutrition has become the fastest growing supplements brand in India and has established a network of more than 400 distributors only in 12 months even amidst the lock down.
Divine Nutrition
Taste
As of now, Divine Nutrition has made the product available in two delicious flavours – chocolate and cream and cookies. Both the flavours have been accepted whole heartedly by the early users. Cream and cookies is a refreshing offering and breaks the monotony caused by chocolate in the segment. It is a great way to surpass the chocolate hangover.
Effectiveness
The product has presented itself as a muscle and strength gainer. Looking at the nutritional profile, we can say that these targets seem well within sight. 24 grams of whey protein with minimal carbs, zero sugar and a good digestive enzymatic blend, offer the bodybuilding enthusiasts with a good recovery and growth rate post a workout. The user reviews have also affirmed this thus, certifying the product as ‘effective’.
Quality
Divine Nutrition sources its raw ingredients from some pretty renowned brands like DigeZyme, ProHydrolase, Carnipure, AstraGin etc. which are all foreign-based patented brands. With a company so particular regarding the source of its ingredients, quality in the final product can be considered assured.
Side Effects
Divine Nutrition has specifically mentioned that the product causes zero bloating and discomfort. This seems to take care of the gastric disturbances, which is among the most commonly observed side-effect associated with whey based products. Early reviews shared by the users also state that the product has not invited any ill-effect post its consumption.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this conten
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talha Nasir, a successful Dubai-based entrepreneur believes in hard work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hiren Desai & Sahil Khan bring USA FDA registered supplements brand to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogesh Batra & Akshay Singh are flag bearers of successful, new-age marketing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tattv ’21 greeted with fervour amongst operations professionals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NutriBears' Gummies makes its digital debut and moms can't stop raving about it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Converge Biotech ties up with OncoDNA to personalize cancer care in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tapestry of Life Candences
- The popular book from Prabhupad Mishra is gaining popularity amongst the youth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Now just say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to get the game started
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Salt Satyagraha Memorial: Recreating the historic Dandi March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wecript Search Engine: Search & browse safely without sharing personal data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RialzoIndia - Most trustable fundraising platform for startups & businesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
XQBIC Production starts on the path of success with a victory at SRFA Cannes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A genuine contribution to 'Vocal for local'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Bajaj Finance online FD is a smart investment choice for millennials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disruption not restricted to pandemic, say experts at CFA Society conference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox