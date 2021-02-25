Hitachi launches 2021 range of air conditioners in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., one of the premier air conditioning manufacturers in India, recently launched its latest range of energy-efficient and state-of-the-art air conditioning solutions for homes and businesses. With the launch of its advanced range of energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly air conditioning solutions, the brand aims to set new standards in Indian AC industry and become India’s top HVAC brand.

Hitachi is already a leading and premier air conditioning brand, with over 30 years of legacy in India. Hitachi Heating and Cooling thrives to make people’s lives comfortable by providing best possible air -conditioning solutions through the design, engineering and manufacturing of efficient, advanced and top-notch cooling solutions.

Hitachi has always strived to improve indoor air quality for its customers to help them live a healthy life. Hitachi Heating and Cooling provides air conditioning solutions, which offer clean, fresh, and odourless air to ensure a harmonious and balanced indoor air experience.

Hitachi’s all-new range of expandable and energy-efficient air conditioners are designed keeping in mind the extreme heat conditions of the Northern Plains and hot-cum-humid conditions of the coastal areas of India.

Hitachi’s innovative range of air conditioners are eco-friendly and yet provides comfort from scorching heat with 60 percent faster cooling, 20 percent more moisture removal and 10 percent better performance than other air conditioners in India.

Hitachi’s new range of air conditioners is designed to perform to its optimum capacity, and provide ultimate energy-efficiency and cooling comfort even at 52 degree Celsius.

About Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.

Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing home owners and businesses with customized air conditioning solutions. The company seamlessly blends in state-of-the-art design, engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities to offer innovative, efficient and reliable cooling and heating solutions. For more details please visit www.hitachiaircon.in.

