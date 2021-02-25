IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Hitachi launches 2021 range of air conditioners in India
Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing home owners and businesses with customized air conditioning solutions.(Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited)
Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing home owners and businesses with customized air conditioning solutions.(Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited)
brand post

Hitachi launches 2021 range of air conditioners in India

Hitachi’s all-new range of expandable and energy-efficient air conditioners are designed keeping in mind the extreme heat conditions of the Northern Plains and hot-cum-humid conditions of the coastal areas of India.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:59 PM IST

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., one of the premier air conditioning manufacturers in India, recently launched its latest range of energy-efficient and state-of-the-art air conditioning solutions for homes and businesses. With the launch of its advanced range of energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly air conditioning solutions, the brand aims to set new standards in Indian AC industry and become India’s top HVAC brand.

Hitachi is already a leading and premier air conditioning brand, with over 30 years of legacy in India. Hitachi Heating and Cooling thrives to make people’s lives comfortable by providing best possible air -conditioning solutions through the design, engineering and manufacturing of efficient, advanced and top-notch cooling solutions.

Hitachi has always strived to improve indoor air quality for its customers to help them live a healthy life. Hitachi Heating and Cooling provides air conditioning solutions, which offer clean, fresh, and odourless air to ensure a harmonious and balanced indoor air experience.

Hitachi’s all-new range of expandable and energy-efficient air conditioners are designed keeping in mind the extreme heat conditions of the Northern Plains and hot-cum-humid conditions of the coastal areas of India.

Hitachi’s innovative range of air conditioners are eco-friendly and yet provides comfort from scorching heat with 60 percent faster cooling, 20 percent more moisture removal and 10 percent better performance than other air conditioners in India.

Hitachi’s new range of air conditioners is designed to perform to its optimum capacity, and provide ultimate energy-efficiency and cooling comfort even at 52 degree Celsius.

About Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.

Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing home owners and businesses with customized air conditioning solutions. The company seamlessly blends in state-of-the-art design, engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities to offer innovative, efficient and reliable cooling and heating solutions. For more details please visit www.hitachiaircon.in.

Media Contact Details

Suryakant Anand (AGM Marketing), Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited, suryakant.anand@jci-hitachi.com, +91 (11) 22717161


Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Unlike a secured loan, your lender has no collateral in hand when they offer you a personal loan. This is precisely why personal loan interest rates are often on the higher side.(Bajaj Finserv)
Unlike a secured loan, your lender has no collateral in hand when they offer you a personal loan. This is precisely why personal loan interest rates are often on the higher side.(Bajaj Finserv)
brand post

Smart ways to get lower interest rates on your personal loan

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:02 PM IST
With the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, you can get collateral-free finance of up to Rs. 25 lakh at an attractive interest rate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing home owners and businesses with customized air conditioning solutions.(Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited)
Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing home owners and businesses with customized air conditioning solutions.(Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited)
brand post

Hitachi launches 2021 range of air conditioners in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Hitachi’s all-new range of expandable and energy-efficient air conditioners are designed keeping in mind the extreme heat conditions of the Northern Plains and hot-cum-humid conditions of the coastal areas of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Nath, MD, Hindustan Syringes &amp; Medical Devices Ltd.
Rajiv Nath, MD, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.
brand post

In conversation with Rajiv Nath, MD, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:07 PM IST
HMD is one of the largest suppliers to UN Agencies for KOJAK Auto Disable Syringes for immunization and is also the first Company in India to manufacture Auto Disable Syringes for Curative Segment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The series will highlight the trials and tribulations of 2020 via its quirky narrative.
The series will highlight the trials and tribulations of 2020 via its quirky narrative.
brand post

#LiveItUp 2021 by Godrej L’Affaire is the ultimate binge watch this weekend

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Top influencers of the lifestyle space come together to sue 2020!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Getting YouTube subscribers is no easy task. It takes a lot of hard work, time, and strategies.(Stormviews)
Getting YouTube subscribers is no easy task. It takes a lot of hard work, time, and strategies.(Stormviews)
brand post

Best ways to increase YouTube subscribers: Stormviews

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The simplest and easiest way to increase YouTube subscribers is to buy YouTube subscribers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Umesh Sharma
Umesh Sharma
brand post

Ace digital marketing expert and fitness model Umesh Sharma

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:45 PM IST
  • Umesh says he's also an avid reader, a traveler who likes to explore new things and a fitness freak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Surani
Raj Surani
brand post

Raj Surani thanks Bollywood celebrities for helping dancers during lockdown

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:40 PM IST
  • In order to do something for this community Raj has urged to help the background dancers and many celebrities like Amitabh Bachhan Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif came forward to help them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ash Straughn
Ash Straughn
brand post

Meet Ash Straughn - A leader in the business coaching space

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Ash is leaving no stone unturned to emerge as a successful business coach in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishaan A. Khanna
Ishaan A. Khanna
brand post

Ishaan A. Khanna spills the beans regarding India's first medical drama series

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Ishaan A. Khanna plays a pivotal role in Love, Scandal and Doctors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still of the band, Showstoppers with all its members
A still of the band, Showstoppers with all its members
brand post

Showstoppers-The Band making it big in the industry

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:59 PM IST
It consists of six legendary musicians called Bhuvan Vikram Singh, Rao Gaurav, DJ Abhi India, Rinku Malhotra, Tarun and Shipra Bagh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Go Super 11 will instantly reward you with 1000 credits once you register in the app for the first time.
Go Super 11 will instantly reward you with 1000 credits once you register in the app for the first time.
brand post

Growth of India Fantasy Cricket industry catalysed by apps like GoSuper11

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Go super 11 was launched in August 2018 and since then it has garnered a lot of audiences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recruiters are coming up with ‘super specialty demands’ and job offers are getting increasingly ‘industry oriented'.
Recruiters are coming up with ‘super specialty demands’ and job offers are getting increasingly ‘industry oriented'.
brand post

Recalibrating the ‘MBA’ for better alignment with the recruiter

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Is the time right to pursue MBA? How is the job market ?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faraaz Chapra is a well-known name in the liquidation business.(Faraaz Chapra)
Faraaz Chapra is a well-known name in the liquidation business.(Faraaz Chapra)
brand post

Faraaz Chapra signs 4000 cr IPO

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Faraaz Chapra, the “Sirius A” of Dalal Street, bags a 4000 cr Das Offshore Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Initial Public Offer deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanchit Shokeen
Sanchit Shokeen
brand post

YouTuber Sanchit aka TechBar illustrates tips of growing as a tech YouTuber

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Google recently announced that the video network YouTube had a $15 billion in the year 2019, based on advertising sales, showing the world just how YouTube has emerged as the biggest video network. If you have the zeal and passion to start your YouTube channel, just go for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat
Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat
brand post

Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat & Sandip Ghosh: Young serial entrepreneurs

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat, the young serial Entrepreneur have faced too many challenges and hardships in their entrepreneurial journey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac