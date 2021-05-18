Hitachi offers best cooling experience with premium ACs at incomparable cost

The name Hitachi inspires confidence among customers with its innovative, versatile and energy-efficient appliances, bought and used all over the world. Their catalog of Air-Conditioners, especially are suitable for spaces ranging between residential and commercial. Whether you prefer a split or a window AC, your choice as a consumer is taken care of in addition to a number of features like inverter-based and fixed speed, etc. No more getting up in the middle of the night feeling too cold with Hitachi’s range of premium ACs, launched just as India braces for a hot summer season.

Hitachi ACs have gone beyond ordinary cooling, thanks to the iSee and iSmart technologies, which the company has also included into its other product ranges. The fact that Hitachi sells across the globe is owing to the fact that the company has kept abreast with the latest innovations in the field of technology and devised ways to incorporate the same innovations into its own products. Investing in a Hitachi product means good return on your investment. If you are thinking of buying a new AC this summer season, take a look at what Hitachi ACs have to offer -

• iSense Technology: ACs with the iSense detects human movement during sleep. In case of no active movement, the AC then increases the thermostat temperature by one centigrade per hour for the next two hours. This way comfortable and uninterrupted sleep is completely ensured.

• Expandable inverter: Every air conditioner comes with a specific capacity to cool. However, our expert team has come up with an expandable inverter technology where the capacity of cooling can be increased if the heat outside is too much. You will get 100% cooling even when the temperature is 43 degrees and more.

• 4-way swing: This is a new technology that helps the machine to blow the air in multiple directions. This way you will get the cool air in every corner of the room. It is not that only one portion of the room gets the maximum cooling and the other gets the minimum. This technology ensures that you are getting a uniform cooling experience.

• Filter clean indicator: Hitachi is known for excellence and you will get an air conditioner that comes with a filter clean indicator so that you get clean and fresh air without any interruption.

Some of the premium Hitachi AC models to choose from are –

•ZUNOH RAFG312HEDO

• TAKESHI RMZ320HDDO

• KIYORA RMA524CBEA

• SHIZEN PLUS RMRG424HEEA

• YUGEN RMOG524HEEA

• SHIZEN RSRG318IEEA

•KIYORA RMRG524HEEA.

ACs are a necessity, more than a luxury item, for urban Indian homes and with Hitachi’s amazing quality and product comfort, these premium air-conditions are already selling like hot cakes in the Indian market. Get the best cooling experience this summer at an incomparable cost.

