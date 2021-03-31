Homeflic Wegrow is taking the e-learning industry by storm

Homelfic WeGrow Community is a company that began amidst the lock down, when the education system was severely impacted, the company swooped in to save the day by providing quality education with the benefit of convenience for each student.

The platform ensures that students enjoy the safety of staying within their homes while gaining certifications and practical experience from well-known institutions such as ICSS, IBBM, Skratch DJ academy among many more top mentors, who are affiliated with renowned companies such as Jaguar and Microsoft.

Mr. Arpit Lochan, CEO & Co-Founder, and Mr. Yash Hemendra Agarwal, Director & Co-Founder, together conceptualised the idea of Homeflic WeGrow and were able to raise a funding of 2 crores rupees to fuel their lifelong dream where Mr. Kunal Kapoor, Co-Founder & Vice President, joined the duo to aid the vision and turned it into a success story!

The trio worked tirelessly to build this company from scratch and just within a short span of 4 months, the company is already valued at 4 crores!

The team quickly recognised that online learning was the need of the hour and would become the “next big thing” due to the pandemic which conditioned us to stay inside.

With the mass unemployment hit caused by the pandemic many individuals were shifting between jobs and a lot of them started their own business too. According to founders, Digital marketing is the highest selling course of 2020-2021 as everyone is continuously trying to scale up their businesses and there is no better way to do it than enhancing the digital appearance, and thus, it increased demand for such courses.

To aid these individuals in their goal of finding suitable employment, the organisation launched courses which any individual can pick up without any prerequisites. They believe that learning should take place every day, and vocational learning should be accessible to all, irrespective of their age, economic background, gender, or any other basis for discrimination.

However, the vision to enable India’s youth to reach exceptional heights did not just stop there. The Homelfic group of companies was hell-bent on providing the comfort which would support the dreams of the youth, and so they came up with their second project- aiding them in finding the perfect home away from home. This venture came to be called “Homelfic Living”.

They are packed with many such ideas which are in their implementation process to achieve the restructuring of our unorganised education system to an organised one. Stay tuned to find out what more is in store!

To know more, please visit www.homeflicwegrow.com

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.