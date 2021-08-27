Homo Sapiens - The master of ages

Man is considered to be the most powerful creature of the world, not because they are advanced by their own body structure but they have most developed brain of all creatures of the universe that encourages them to do eye opening researches, new innovations, and discover marvels of technology. Why some people are very successful in their life while some are less successful and some of them are failures in their lives? The answer of this question lies in the capacity of human brains that varies from human to human, so do their thoughts and beliefs. Our thoughts and beliefs are the most powerful weapon of the world, if it is used properly with good intentions then it can lead to great achievements. There is famous saying that “Winner don't do different things they do the things differently”. The simple meaning of this thought is that the capacity of our work is not determined by the external factors but by our internal factors such as self-confidence & our thoughts and faith in ourselves. In the world of competition where everyone just wants to win but the way is not defined when they are on the path, they just deviated or discouraged by the external factor that tells them that they are incapable for this work and they believe it but those who believe in themselves and who just listen to the voice of their soul and continue on the path of their dreams become successful and accomplish what they want to achieve.

We have seen the life of Abdul Kalam, Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, the great Ashoka, Kalpana Chawla and the list goes on. All these great achievers have created history not because they were born to create one, but they always have self-confidence and belief in themselves that increases their ability to fought against all evils in their life whether inside or outside and came out as a winner and successful individuals. Firstly they act as warrior on the part of their thoughts and beliefs, secondly, these peoples never let anyone to disturb or distract their inner peace and beliefs. If we see the example of Kalpana Chawla, we will found that if you believe in yourself you will be able to cross each and every hurdle of your life. The journey from Karnal (a small city in Haryana) to the United States of America, then the destination to Space was not as easy as it seems to be, the journey was full of challenges and at every point, she had proved herself to be a warrior, not a worrier, she was only girl child in her class among boys and she never feel inferiority of that and she overcome that also, when she decided to become astronaut she was suggested to focus on the household chores rather than space as being girl but she proved everyone wrong and become first Women Indian astronaut and hosted the Indian flags beyond this world.

It is said that a magnetized magnet has energy to hold up 12 times of its weight, but if we demagnetize the same magnet it cannot hold up a light weight as light as feather. Similarly, a person is recognized by his own thoughts, beliefs and faith. In other words, a magnetized man has come into this world to be a winner and successful in his life. He is full of self-control and courage. On the other hand, there is a demagnetized man who is a looser and unsuccessful in his life. The same man is somewhat discouraged and is full of hesitancy and disbelief. Therefore, we shall become a magnetize person to thrive in every domain of our life.

“A man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore”

~Andre Gide

The conscious and subconscious minds are the two levels of our mind. The former is said to be rational one and the latter is said to be an irrational level of mind. What a person thinks and imagine all the day is recorded in his subconscious mind and the same subconscious mind brings forth his imagination into reality. Hence, if you are thinking satisfactory or fine, the satisfactory will follow and if you are thinking bad, only bad will follow. If you want to achieve something, whatever it is, just keep on thinking that you have achieved that particular thing, imagine the joy, happiness on your face. You will be surprised by how things started to fall at the right place and how sooner you achieve your desires. Unlike your conscious mind, your subconscious mind never quarrels with you. Instead it is like a child who doesn’t know anything about good or bad. It just follows instructions that you give. And that is the power of your subconscious mind that will bring miracles of the universe for you.

“Just calmly think over what you want; see it coming into fuller fruition from this moment forward”.

~ Dr. Joseph Murphy

Lassitude, lack of confidence and trust are doomed reasons for failure. If we think destructively, we are doomed to failure and in dilemma. On the other side, if we think constructively, we will definitely get the positive results.

When God gives you pain, he also gives you the strength to bear that pain. There are obstacles in everyone’s path but every situation has its own cure for your pain, for your suffering- things are never so much worse than we think. Circumstances go off the track when your mind becomes evil to the world and to you. To drive your life on the right track, become respectful and grateful to your responsibilities and to your elders. Never think offended or ill for others which are venom of our own mind, the law of nature will put your ill and evil thoughts forth to yourself only. Have faith in your strengths, serve selflessly to society the pain you have felt the worst. When you give love, it will return to you in some or the other way and you give spread hate, hate will return to you. Indeed, the hand that gives the most is the one that gain the most. Best things only come out of worst circumstances, when you are going through the most breaking situation of your life believe me once you survive that situation then you are not just survivor you are a fighter. Whilst walking on the most painful road, destiny will take you to your goal which it is the most beautiful for you. Remember, your thoughts and beliefs are original and you are the only philosopher in your own world.

“The universe has given you the power to choose. Choose love. Choose bliss. Choose life”.

-Vidushi Singhal

Miss Vidushi Singhal is a leader of Angry Youth Organization Trust NGO. She organises and manage events, workshops and activities on menstrual health, good touch and bad touch, physical and mental health, and various other domain for well-being of underprivileged children, helpless parents and workers. For the betterment of society, she is reading for laws. And Miss Rishika Rani is a volunteer at HelpAge India.





