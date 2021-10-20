Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2021 - Showroom for new culinary perspectives

India – Business Wire India

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), has long been the city’s annual gastronomic extravaganza. This year, the festival is riding high on the city’s recovery, with an exciting month-long celebration in November that includes digital events as well as physical itineraries. This festival will serve as a bold reminder for foodies around the world that Hong Kong will continue to be at the top of the list of dining destinations in the post-COVID era.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The disruptions caused by the pandemic have not deterred the city from its enterprising ambitions. Despite the uncertainty, plenty of new restaurants have opened in the past year, adding to the already diverse and vibrant F&B scene.

As a “Showroom of New Culinary Perspectives”, this year’s festival will feature a wealth of refreshing experiences, including the innovative elevation of Chinese cuisine, an inspiring line-up of online masterclasses, and a roster of bright and bold F&B personalities, putting the spotlight on some of the brilliant minds that are carving a new niche in Hong Kong’s dining landscape.

New Era of Bartending

Cocktail lovers and green lifestyle enthusiasts should not miss the “Sustainable Cocktail” online masterclass hosted by Agung Prabowo of Penicillin bar, winner of Asia's 50 Best Sustainable Bar Award for 2021. The award recognizes the creativity and effort that Prabowo and his partners put into minimizing waste and reducing the bar’s carbon footprint. For example, potato peels are upcycled into bar snacks, and excess pieces of bread and cheese into bar snacks; creative ways of minimising re-infused into new spirits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New Experience in Chinese Cuisine

Worth noting is “Chinese Omakase by Masterchefs”, a concept-driven, outside-the-box Chinese fine dining experience. This concept is loosely inspired by the original omakase-style, whereby a meal’s direction is left entirely up to the chef's discretion, giving the chef creative freedom and the diner a memorable dining experience. Eighteen master chefs from revered Chinese restaurants across the city will spearhead the programme and showcase their mastery of techniques and innovations. For instance, Chef Chan Yan Tak from the Michelin 3-starred Lung King Heen will take diners on a tasting journey from sea to sky, while Chef Jayson Tang from Michelin 1-starred Man Ho Restaurant has created an innovative menu that is meticulously curated based on the relationship between the five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New Energy to Shake Up Hong Kong’s Dining Scene

A promising line-up of rising culinary stars will be spotlighted in the campaign to acknowledge the city’s trendsetting talent. Chef Sandy Keung is one of the few female players in the male-dominated siu mei (roasted meats) industry with her brand Good BBQ. She also owns a cutting-edge seafood restaurant, which touts a unique ozone-depuration technique.

For more information about the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2021, please visit www.discoverhongkong.com/winedinefestival