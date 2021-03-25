Hospitality maestro Deepak Ballaney marks his name as an eminent culinary chef

Cooking is one of the most priced occupations that exist. Feeding millions and filling them with what they love to eat is certainly what brings joy to the heart. Believing in the same is the Head Chef of International Wings Factory, Deepak Ballaney, who has established himself as an eminent personality in the arena.

Born and brought up in the lanes of Mumbai, Deepak Ballaney has set up his life in The States now. Owner of the renowned restaurant, International Wings Factory, he is best known for his variety in Chicken Wings and the impeccable sauces he makes himself. Graduated from Bombay University with a major in chemistry, the chef has done his management course from Colombia University. He is also a notable alumnus of the world's number one “Culinary Institute of America''. He takes pride in to be able to learn and do what he loves the most- cooking.

Talking about how he got the idea of making a brand out of the ‘wings’ Deepak says, “One usually considers that the best parts of the chicken are the leg, thigh, or breast piece which is originally for the heads. Hence, I used to be the last one to dig in the ‘Chicken wings’ which made me develop an utmost liking for the same”. Now, he has made such an entity that would make the whole world choose the wings, leaving the rest in the pot.

Deepak Ballaney trusts the fact that everything happens for a reason and one should forever stay positive if they want to realise it. Life’s ulterior motives reside behind positivity. His positive attitude towards life is what drives him to take risks. Having said that, Deepak also likes to mention how his work is not something that he does because he has to. He enjoys all his time to cook and considers it to be his hobby in addition to listening to music. “I like to listen and sing Bollywood motifs whenever I experiment with something new- That is my motivation”, says the culinary artist, as he continues to serve some of the most prominent people of the world.

