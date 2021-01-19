How a fashion designer is transforming career counselling in the creative space
India, January 19th 2020: “All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.” These powerful words by former President of India Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam have influenced millions throughout the world and are a constant source of motivation. At Ignite India Education, the aim is to fulfil the vision of ‘India Beyond 2020’ by empowering society and transforming India into a developed nation through education. The institution was established in 2006 and has become the top choice for aspirants.
Ignite India Education is the brainchild of Mr. Govind Kumar Singh, a graduate from NIFT Bangalore. Mr. Singh is an ardent follower of Dr. Kalam and his principles. The education counselling company is inspired by his vision and continues to shape the mind of the youth. The team at Ignite India Education comprises of talented and experienced professionals who share the same vision and strive to achieve the same goals. Their expertise and guidance has helped more than 20,000 students fulfil their dream in the last 15 years. With multiple Ignite Study Points located in all major cities, the institution aims to help every student in India.
Ignite India is gearing up to increase the number of Ignite Study Points across India by the end of 2021. Interested professionals are invited to be a part of the inspiring, nation-building initiative.
At Ignite India, aspirants can seek counselling for various courses such as NIFT NID (Design), NATA B.Arch CEPT JEE (Architecture), CLAT (Law), BBA BBM (Management), and NCHMCT JEE (Hotel Management). With a firm belief in providing equal and fair opportunities to all, Ignite India Education also provides need cum merit-based scholarships to those in need. Furthermore, the company’s vision remains to not commercialize the education sector and merely guide students with the right resources.
Mr. P.R Rathod, an apparel & fashion industry veteran on Ignite India Education’s journey, says, "The company was founded keeping in mind the vision and dreams that Dr APJ Abul Kalam had left us, with the primary objective to provide equal educational opportunities to every youth. At Ignite India, we are focused on empowering society and transforming India into a developed nation through education. The team is full of talented and accomplished individuals with a collective goal of helping as many students as possible. We wish to reach out to every student in India and help them realise their dream.”
To fully nurture and bring out the best of a student’s ability, Ignite India Education organizes multiple events throughout the year to provide students with a platform. One such event is Meraki - Epitome of Creativity, a virtual celebration of creativity and the opportunity for the students to express themselves. Various events such as fashion shows, fashion styling, face make-up, slam poetry, app design, industrial design, and photography are organized. More than 2000 students were a part of the 4-day event held from 25th to 30th December 2020. A total of ₹5 lakhs in prizes was distributed amongst the winners. Details of the winners can be viewed on the event website and all social media handles.
Directors of UID, Karunavati University, Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil University Pune, Aditya Academy of Architecture & Design Bengaluru, Dr. Manjula Raman, Group CEO, Royale Concorde International, Ms. Gauri Sommya, Vice-Principal of Harvest International School, Bengaluru, Arun Gopidas, founder of Gopigraphy Inc. & co-founder of Red Baton were also in attendance of the event. The dignitaries graced the occasion with their presence and encouraged the participants.
Despite the pandemic affecting industries and day-to-day functioning, the team at Ignite India Education made a seamless switch to the digital medium. Students can now avail facilities such as one-on-one doubt clearing sessions, mock tests and flexible timings all on a digital platform. Furthermore, a YouTube channel which consists of recorded lectures, study and other preparatory materials was created.
Similar to the undying spark that Dr. Kalam left us with, Ignite India Education is truly taking steps in the correct direction to change India. Having guided thousands of dreamers, the institution wants to tap into every village across India and nurture hidden talents. For Mr. Govind and his team, the satisfaction of their student achieving their dream is unmatched. Since its incorporation, Ignite India Education has established themselves and have become the top picks amongst education counsellors.
To know more, click here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobileware Technologies partners with NSDL Payments Bank for TransXT platform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
iaspaper.net is helping students & job aspirants, with important information
- IAS Paper.net is the principal education portal of the country, having Lakhs and lakhs of students shaping their career, by giving correct, sufficient, and genuine information in one provision.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikander Daredia is a construction business owner, creating luxurious homes
- His firm Daredia Constructions in Hyderabad gives comfortable and joyful experiences to people with the highest-quality construction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushwant Singh is all set to launch E-Comm store for made in India brands
- Khushwant remained a devoted learner of the ins and outs of online marketing and his clients sing paeans of his expertise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amiee Misobbah shares secrets to survive in the competitive glamour world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New-age author Kartikeya Ladha comes out with another heartfelt tale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Find the best sightseeing deals on new price compare site tripindicator.com
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How a fashion designer is transforming career counselling in the creative space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How EliteMatrimony is helping Indian elites find a life partner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Research & Ranking’s unique strategy creates phenomenal wealth for investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankkit Bahadur says that we need a 360 degree approach towards tourism
- The launch of several branding and marketing initiatives by the Government of India such as ‘Incredible India!’ and ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ have provided a focused impetus to growth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blogger Pooja Mundhra gets a filmy wedding proposal
- Covering lifestyle and fashion content on her social media, Pooja has gained tremendous fan following for the kind of work that she does.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take it or leave it, says Gautam Khaitan on new WhatsApp terms & privacy policy
- The WhatsApp has characterized the sharing of data only for business accounts and had held that the private messages will not be affected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Vancouver based Indian entrepreneur Aman Grewal became a self-made man by 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikhil Singh Sumal is changing the conventional methods of advertising
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox