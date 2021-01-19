IND USA
Ignite India Education is the brainchild of Mr. Govind Kumar Singh, a graduate from NIFT Bangalore.(Ignite India Education)
How a fashion designer is transforming career counselling in the creative space

Ignite India Education continues to guide those who dream.
India, January 19th 2020: “All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.” These powerful words by former President of India Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam have influenced millions throughout the world and are a constant source of motivation. At Ignite India Education, the aim is to fulfil the vision of ‘India Beyond 2020’ by empowering society and transforming India into a developed nation through education. The institution was established in 2006 and has become the top choice for aspirants.

Ignite India Education is the brainchild of Mr. Govind Kumar Singh, a graduate from NIFT Bangalore. Mr. Singh is an ardent follower of Dr. Kalam and his principles. The education counselling company is inspired by his vision and continues to shape the mind of the youth. The team at Ignite India Education comprises of talented and experienced professionals who share the same vision and strive to achieve the same goals. Their expertise and guidance has helped more than 20,000 students fulfil their dream in the last 15 years. With multiple Ignite Study Points located in all major cities, the institution aims to help every student in India.

Ignite India is gearing up to increase the number of Ignite Study Points across India by the end of 2021. Interested professionals are invited to be a part of the inspiring, nation-building initiative.

At Ignite India, aspirants can seek counselling for various courses such as NIFT NID (Design), NATA B.Arch CEPT JEE (Architecture), CLAT (Law), BBA BBM (Management), and NCHMCT JEE (Hotel Management). With a firm belief in providing equal and fair opportunities to all, Ignite India Education also provides need cum merit-based scholarships to those in need. Furthermore, the company’s vision remains to not commercialize the education sector and merely guide students with the right resources.

Ignite India Education was founded keeping in mind the vision and dreams that Dr APJ Abul Kalam had left us, says Mr. P.R Rathod, an apparel & fashion industry veteran.(Ignite India Education)

Mr. P.R Rathod, an apparel & fashion industry veteran on Ignite India Education’s journey, says, "The company was founded keeping in mind the vision and dreams that Dr APJ Abul Kalam had left us, with the primary objective to provide equal educational opportunities to every youth. At Ignite India, we are focused on empowering society and transforming India into a developed nation through education. The team is full of talented and accomplished individuals with a collective goal of helping as many students as possible. We wish to reach out to every student in India and help them realise their dream.”

To fully nurture and bring out the best of a student’s ability, Ignite India Education organizes multiple events throughout the year to provide students with a platform. One such event is Meraki - Epitome of Creativity, a virtual celebration of creativity and the opportunity for the students to express themselves. Various events such as fashion shows, fashion styling, face make-up, slam poetry, app design, industrial design, and photography are organized. More than 2000 students were a part of the 4-day event held from 25th to 30th December 2020. A total of 5 lakhs in prizes was distributed amongst the winners. Details of the winners can be viewed on the event website and all social media handles.

Directors of UID, Karunavati University, Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil University Pune, Aditya Academy of Architecture & Design Bengaluru, Dr. Manjula Raman, Group CEO, Royale Concorde International, Ms. Gauri Sommya, Vice-Principal of Harvest International School, Bengaluru, Arun Gopidas, founder of Gopigraphy Inc. & co-founder of Red Baton were also in attendance of the event. The dignitaries graced the occasion with their presence and encouraged the participants.

To fully nurture and bring out the best of a student’s ability, Ignite India Education organizes multiple events throughout the year to provide students with a platform.( Ignite India Education )

Despite the pandemic affecting industries and day-to-day functioning, the team at Ignite India Education made a seamless switch to the digital medium. Students can now avail facilities such as one-on-one doubt clearing sessions, mock tests and flexible timings all on a digital platform. Furthermore, a YouTube channel which consists of recorded lectures, study and other preparatory materials was created.

Similar to the undying spark that Dr. Kalam left us with, Ignite India Education is truly taking steps in the correct direction to change India. Having guided thousands of dreamers, the institution wants to tap into every village across India and nurture hidden talents. For Mr. Govind and his team, the satisfaction of their student achieving their dream is unmatched. Since its incorporation, Ignite India Education has established themselves and have become the top picks amongst education counsellors.

