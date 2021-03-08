IND USA
Pawan Yadav
Pawan Yadav
brand post

How advertising strategist Pawan Yadav is helping politicians & Bollywood stars

  He is the source of inspiration for youngsters of their age. Pawan had faced many challenges and step-backs when he first began his journey.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:19 PM IST

The Digital Advertising game changer Pawan Yadav from Surat (Gujarat) who shook the Digital world with his mind blowing social media techniques and social media strategies is spreading his charm in Political Party and For Bollywood Actors.

Apart from Project and Working Experience, Pawan Yadav has Qualified Master Degree in Advertisements and Brand Management from Amity University. Which make him more innovative

Pawan yadav has also founded a company in called Volatile Branding. Basically Volatile Branding provide service to individuals or corporate company or Political party to grow engagement with Audience and Establish their fruitful convincing Brand identity.

Pawan is working with lots of Politician and Political Party of India and Helping them to Design Eyecatching Digital Champaign for election and also helping them to create Political Buzz right before the election, so that political party can target every single voter by means of digital Champaign on a large scale.

He has been passionately working all time to complete his goals. Whatever Pawan has achieved at the young age of 22, might be everyone’s desire, but he believes that there is much far way ahead.

He is the source of inspiration for youngsters of their age. Pawan had faced many challenges and step-backs when he first began his journey.

But he never gave up to pursue his passion.

With the out-of-box political campaigns run by Pawan, it became easier for political parties to target every single voter on a large scale. He also helps various Bollywood artists to engage their content or song with mass audiences making them well renowned in a hefty fee. Pawan is full of sharp attitude, charisma, and a catchy sense of humor, which makes him ahead of his competitors.

In order to make a mark in the Bollywood industry, Pawan Yadav provides highly professional techniques in order to increase the digital engagement of a celebrity and keep the audience aware of their upcoming projects.Helping them to engage their content or song with mass audiences making them well renowned.

Pawan is all geared up for his upcoming projects in the pipeline and will soon be revealing about the same. His sharp attitude, charisma and catchy sense of humour has already taken over the B’town world creating cahoots with him withholding massive digital campaign for an upcoming big banner Bollywood project.

Apart from social media interest Pawan also loves travelling. Having wanderlust Pawan has been to a number of destinations and soon will be travelling outdoor for his upcoming projects fulfilling his passion for travelling and work together.


