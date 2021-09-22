How an auto tech start-up Servizzy has standardized the local garages

The Indian automobile industry stands as one of the largest across the globe, contributing more than 7% to India’s GDP. This highly competitive auto sector set in motion an equally aggressive automotive servicing and repair industry which is estimated to be worth Rs. 34,000 crore by the year 2020. Moreover, the rapidly growing presence and the arrival of big car brands in the country is driving the Indian car market towards becoming a world leader in the coming years.

The corporate duo Himanshu Arora & Muskan kakkar who left their full time jobs to give light in the auto-service space and build a solution that has empowered garages and change the way people book their vehicles for service / repairs by bringing in technology to achieve transparency and cost effectiveness.

It was a beautiful day but Himanshu’s car broke down in the middle of a road trip he was taking with his family, and while he managed to find a local mechanic to repair his luxury car, this idea of turning the problem into an opportunity struck his mind which is now known as Servizzy!

All of us at some point of our lives have gone through the struggle of getting our car serviced and burning a hole in our pockets in authorized service centres while the local workshops on the other hand have always been places we are mostly sceptical about, because of how they might treat our car.

To solve all such problems and provide a pocket friendly, transparent, and reliable car care experience Himanshu Arora and Muskan Kakkar two auto enthusiasts who believed in their vision of making car care affordable and easy by launching their own tech based car care solution, Servizzy--- one stop solution to all your car care problems.

Considered to be born out of love for automobiles, the founders have proved their mantle in various different fields and industries and had worked with large MNC’s for over a decade.

Himanshu Arora is an experienced sales professional with a history of working in the auto industry and business travel, Muskan Kakkar on the other hand is literally the backbone of the start-up, she comes from a background of client management with sales and customer interactions being her areas of expertise. Even with her rich experience and far sighted visions it didn’t come easy for her. Leaving a well reputed organization to start her dream from scratch while also being a mother of twins, Muskan did it all with a smiling face and a dedicated mind.

The start-up caters to all the problems you might face with your car ranging from car service/car repairs, finding genuine parts to claiming your insurance. They have it all under one roof through their simple and user friendly mobile application. Their application also provides you a digital wallet to keep your vehicle documents safe with an easy access to it when required. You will get alerts if your pollution certificate is getting expired or Insurance is due.

“For anything cars think of Servizzy” – Himanshu Arora

Servizzy’s business plan is to create one stop shop for all car related needs of their customers through a user friendly mobile and web application. It has partnered with standalone workshops which will give the business a scalability in the market. They have appointed quality inspectors at each partner station to monitor quality and transparency for their customers. Their seamless service experience is backed by a team of handpicked, certified service engineers who carry past experience of working with premium and luxury car brands.

Servizzy is a young business and more of a thought that makes people’s lives easy with their multi-brand car care solution, So be it yours, spouse or your Mom / Dad’s car all can go to the same Servizzy centre near you. It is currently operational across the Delhi NCR region, and aims to expand nationwide in the coming 3 years. They will be launching their services in Chandigarh, Jaipur and Agra by end of 2021. Servizzy currently has 4 partner workshops in Delhi & Gurugram and has catered to over 800 + customers in the last 11 months.

“Quality, transparency and cost effectiveness is all what we are trying to achieve through our brand” --- Muskan Kakkar.

So next time you are in need of a mechanic, car servicing centre, insurance advisor or an auto accessory store where you can buy genuine products for your car, just download their app which is now live on play store and IOS or call them directly at their 24/7 assistance or visit them at www.servizzy.in

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.