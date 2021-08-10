How App modernization is helping companies cope with New Normal Industry Demands

A Biotech company based in Pune, Maharashtra was facing operational challenges, the data was not updating in accordance to inputs, unaccountable glitches appeared in documentation and many other minor problems cropped up in the system that slowed down production - on delving a little deeper it was ascertained that the company needed an application modernization or a software modernization to review its legacy system to address its problems.

“Many companies shy away from application modernization from fear of technical complexities, re-engineering, over-budgeting, time lag, integrating on-premise and cloud infrastructure, or adapting to a new digital environment,” opines Arindam Banerjee, Principal Consultant & CTO at Alchemy Techsol. “However implementing an application modernization with a pre-planned road map keeping in mind the present and future scenario can benefit the company manifold,” says the veteran IT expert.

Updating older software systems, applications with up-to-date computing approaches, migrating applications to Cloud platforms, containerization of applications, moving from Monolithic to Microservices architecture, adopting Open Source technology for agility and scalability are some of the best practices for the application modernization process.

The COVID-19 scenario has further aggravated the need for a more agile, scalable and secure environment for organizations across sectors to accommodate their remote work force at the same time ensuring security and ease of operations. This has led to a vast demand for application modernization across verticals. Such is the demand that the global application modernization services market size is expected to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2020 to USD 24.8 billion by 2025.

“In the recent past there has been a huge shift from the physical marketplace to the virtual market place. Several industries have updated themselves to meet the changing scenario- and application modernization in many cases has helped organizations cope with the changing business landscape”, says Arindam Banerjee. However it is very important to assess, identify and evaluate the exact requirements of an organization contemplating the application modernization. Care should be taken that the functionalities and features the organization aims to achieve from application modernization- is addressed with proper analytics and data visualization for enhanced customer experience. From migrating or re-hosting legacy system to choosing the right Cloud environments, exploring the private or hybrid cloud domain- application modernization can be achieved on a seamless manner.

Ideally the application modernization process should include proper documentation for future referencing, training on how to operate the system and a sustainable approach. “We have worked on and implemented several application modernization processes on organizations across a variety of domains. “Working with a fully trained technical staff we have rendered these transformations with ease and agility.” Identifying the client’s requirements, evaluating work-hours and estimation and giving an in-depth insight of the outcome helps the client get a clear picture of what they can expect from the application modernization process. In most cases our team has out-done the client’s expectations, “signs off Arindam Banerjee.

