How assembly decisions shaped Delhi

Constituting the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), passing the Delhi Electricity Reform bill, and formulating the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) -- these are some of the key decisions that the Delhi legislative assembly has taken in the last 30 years since it was reconstituted in the winter of 1993. The Delhi assembly passed several legislations, creating institutions that have helped in the development of the city. Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive

Jagdish Mukhi, the then finance minister, presented the first budget in the Delhi legislative assembly on March 8, 1994, in which energy, transport, water supply, sanitation, urban development, education, public health and the welfare of the SC/ST communities were marked as priority sectors. At least 87% of the plan outlay was allocated to these sectors.

“We had made a pledge to the people of Delhi to give them a clean, efficient and responsive government and the time has now come to redeem it. This budget is a small step in that direction,” Mukhi stated in his budget speech at the time amid enthusiastic thumping from the treasury benches.

Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel, who was an MLA in 1993, said that in the last 30 years, the assembly has played a pivotal role in the development of Delhi. “But in 2023, the powers of the assembly were taken away by the Centre through an ordinance. This is quite unfortunate,” he said.

PK Tripathi, who was the chief secretary of Delhi from 2011 to 2012, said that the need of the hour is cooperative federalism, where the Centre should appreciate the demands of Delhi, and the state government should appreciate the Centre’s suggestions.

While the controversy rages, HT has listed 10 bills that paved the way for the creation of institutions or large-scale reforms -between 1994 and 2022.

1994: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW)

Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in 1993, Surender Pal Ratawal, who served as the social welfare minister at the time, said that the government was committed to safeguarding the interests and rights of women. “It was decided to bring a bill to establish a body which is entrusted with the task to look into complaints (of women) and take suo motu notice of matters relating to deprivation of women’s rights; mitigating hardships and ensuring welfare and providing relief to women; participate and advise on the planning process of socio-economic development of women, among other things,” Ratawal had said in April 1994 at the assembly.

On April 9, 1994, the Delhi Commission for Women Bill, 1994, was passed, paving the way for the constitution of a statutory body, called the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). Since its inception, six women have held the post of the DCW chief, with Swati Maliwal serving her third term as the chief.

1994: Delhi Preservation of Trees bill

In August 1994, the Delhi assembly passed the Delhi Preservation of Trees Bill, 1994, in a bid to protect Delhi’s trees, as rapid development was going on in the city. The Delhi Tree Authority, a statutory body for the preservation of trees in the Capital, was formed; and tree officers were appointed.

1994: Delhi Finance Commission

To govern the distribution of net proceeds of the taxes, duties, tolls and fees -- which the Delhi government levied -- between the government and the municipalities, the Delhi assembly passed the Delhi Finance Commission bill in August 1994.

1997: Delhi Jal Board (DJB)

In the mid-1990s, water supply was erratic in regular colonies, and no water supply lines were available in the unauthorised colonies, leading to a water crisis. In 1997, Sahib Singh Verma, who was the chief minister at the time, introduced the Delhi Water Board Bill, 1997. This led to the constitution of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which was given the responsibility of ensuring smooth supply of water, and maintaining the sewerage and drainage in the Capital.

1998: Establishment of the IP University

There was not a single Delhi government-run university in the city till 1998. In March 1998, with a new government in place led by the Indian National Congress (INC), the Delhi assembly passed the Indraprastha Vishwavidyalaya Bill, 1998, which led to the creation of the Indraprastha (IP) University. In its 25th year, IP University teaches courses such as B.Tech, M.Tech, and MBA, among others.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, former education minister and Congress leader, said that the government brought multiple bills in the assembly to create educational institutions, such as the Ambedkar University in 2007, and the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women in 2012, among others.

2000: Privatisation of Power Distribution

In the year 2000, unauthorised colonies witnessed 10-15 hours of power cuts daily, while some planned colonies also witnessed up to eight hours of power cuts daily during the summer. The Delhi Electric Supply Undertaking, the main power supply agency in Delhi, was running into huge losses due to low collection, and rise in power purchase cost. The Delhi Electricity Reforms Bill, 2000, was introduced in the Delhi assembly, which led to the constitution of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Authority, whose main job was power production, distribution, and transmission. This paved the way for privatisation of power distribution in the Capital, a move which not only reformed the sector but also reduced the losses in the power sector in Delhi, said a former Delhi power secretary. The distribution of power in Delhi was finally privatised in 2002.

2010: Formation of DUSIB

Till 2010, a slum department under the MCD managed 450 slums in the city. Dissatisfied with its functioning, the then government introduced the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Act in March 2010. Once passed, it led to the formation of DUSIB -- a body that provides civic amenities in slums, and looks after the rehabilitation of slum dwellers as well as homeless people.

2011: Trifurcation of the MCD

Until 2011, the MCD was a unified organisation responsible for sanitation services, maintaining roads in internal colonies, running primary schools, and several hospitals and dispensaries. In December 2011, the Delhi assembly passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill to trifurcate the MCD into north, east, and south, to make municipal governance more effective. In 2022, the three MCDs were unified by the central government.

2015: Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill

This bill was one of the biggest poll promises that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had made before it formed government in 2015. The party had described it as the strongest anti-corruption legislation in the country, and while it was passed, it was pending with the Centre. In 2020, it expired once the term of the sixth assembly ended. The Delhi (Right Of Citizen To Time Bound Delivery of Services) Amendment Bill, and the Delhi School (Verification of Accounts and Refund of Excess Fee) Bill, 2015 , suffered the same fate.

2022: Delhi Teachers’

University Bill

In January 2022, the then deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia introduced the Delhi Teachers’ University Bill in the assembly, which was passed. The bill sought to establish an institution that will offer four-year integrated teacher education programmes.

To be sure, the AAP government has implemented a number of public welfare schemes such as free electricity up to 200 units per month, free water up to 20,000 litres per month, free travel for women in public buses, new and well equipped schools and classrooms, and 518 mohalla clinics. However, these decisions were implemented through the cabinet decisions and not through the assembly.

A senior Delhi government official explained that government has to take the House route for measures that need amendment in a law, and it is free to implement schemes depending on what is convenient and quicker.