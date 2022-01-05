How CA Aditya Jain became one of the leading faculty for CA, CS, CMA, and CFA

Around 10 lakh students are involved in the CA preparation every year and almost all of them know of CA Aaditya Jain, also dubbed as “The Finance Guru”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having started his journey from a class of only two students, he has come a long way around. One of the most fundamental problems that CA students face is syllabus and time management.

CA faculties often mentor students about managing their time efficiently. CA Aditya Jain has a unique approach to doing so by pre-planning the syllabus schedule and guiding the students accordingly.

In his professional career, he also developed a platform to help CA students get assistance and guidance. his lecture resources are circulated nationwide and have helped lakhs of students across the country. Apart from that he also has a YouTube channel through which he provides valuable content to his audience and viewers.

With his unique teaching style, he has managed to help a lot of students score full marks in some of India’s most difficult accounting examinations. his students have also managed to get recruited by some of the world’s leading investment banking companies like JP Morgan Chase, Nomura, Credit Suisse, etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2017, one of his students also managed to score 100% in SFM final exam. It’s his ambition to create a self-sustaining platform that could help CA students all over the country.

Apart from his classes, he also provides guidance on many topics and solves many queries regarding CA, CS, CMA, CFA courses, their preparation strategies. industrial training, articleship, fees structure, and many more such things. Till now, his class, “Aditya Jain Classes” has taught over 1 lakh CA students.

He still aims to keep mentoring and educating CA students all across India.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.