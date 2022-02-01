How Cardnosh Helps You Sell Your Gift Card In Nigeria

Most times, you may get a gift card through various services online. The challenge is usually how to convert the gift cards to money. For many Nigerians, it is not an easy task. But thankfully, some startups like Cardnosh are here to solve the problem.

What are gift cards, and what are they used for?

A gift card is a prepaid debit card used for various purchases in a particular brand or shop. It can also buy things from restaurants, coffee shops, airlines, hotels, or websites. However, it depends on the specific type of gift card and the issuing company.

Another benefit of gift cards is that they can be used as an alternative payment method. For example, you can use it to make payments for stuff you buy on websites like Amazon without using money from your bank. So many people prefer to use gift cards this way as they can easily make payments for their favorite goods and services without checking their accounts.

You can use gift cards to pay for things at gas stations, supermarkets, train stations, online eCommerce stores, and more. It is a digital asset that helps people make easy payments for goods and services. This way, it serves as digital cash as they hold monetary value. But you cannot just take it to any market out there as you have to use it at the designated market/brand.

This limitation, albeit small, has brought about the need to sell the gift cards for money that you can use in other stores. Thank God for Cardnosh that has breached the gap and is ready to assist Nigerians in buying and selling their gift cards.

Sell your gift cards through Cardnosh.

When you reach a situation where you must buy from a particular brand to use the monetary value of your card, and you do not have anything of interest to buy there, reach out to Cardnosh, a duly registered gift card trading company in Nigeria. They are a trusted, modern, digital remittance and gift card brokerage company in Nigeria. They will take your gift card and give you the value in money so you can go to the shop you prefer and buy the things you need.

Cardnosh was established in 2019, and they have a mission to help their users make easy online payments and redeem their gift cards for cash. Easy redemption of gift cards has always been a headache for Nigerians, but Cardnosh has come to make sure you get money in your bank account in exchange for gift cards. Cardnosh can exchange your physical cards and digital cards typically presented as e-code from online merchants.

So if you or anyone you know have gift cards and have tried redeeming them in the past without success, your problem is over. Tell your friends to bring their gift cards to Cardnosh for instant payment. They offer the best rates and will credit your account in minutes. They are one of the most reliable gift card exchange companies in Nigeria.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.