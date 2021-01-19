How EliteMatrimony is helping Indian elites find a life partner

A top-notch IT business leader, Vivek, settled in the US, visits his parents during the pandemic and hopes to find a match for himself. EliteMatrimony is his ray of hope to find the perfect bride. An EliteMatrimony relationship manager met with him and understood his needs in detail. After a couple of months and some meetings with prospects, he finally chose to spend the rest of his life with a chartered accountant based out of Mumbai. The bride and the groom, both from well-settled families, credit EliteMatrimony for their union and wait to start their lives together.

Despite the pandemic having taken over our lives, EliteMatrimony’s relationship managers help single elites find life partners. At a time when everything seems to have come to a standstill, EliteMatrimony is committed to bringing about new beginnings in the lives of eligible brides and grooms across the world.

As a leader in this niche category, it is poised to grow and serve India’s elites looking for a life partner. India’s HNI population grew by 3% in 2019 to 2.63 lakh, according to the annual Capgemini World Wealth Report (2019), which records investment trends among the affluent.

The unique needs of an elite

Our relationship managers work with the bride/groom and their family to understand their unique needs through in-depth discussions and interactions, says PV Priya, Head – EliteMatrimony.(EliteMatrimony)

The life of elites is different from others in more ways than one and so are their expectations about a life partner. While they do look for a match from a similar social background and status, educational background of the matches matters a lot to them. Net worth and earnings of prospects also play a role in the final matching.

Elites require a personalised service to help find a prospective match as per their specific needs. Pioneered by BharatMatrimony 12 years ago, EliteMatrimony has to its credit thousands of success stories from across India and overseas. With more than a hundred relationship managers tirelessly working towards helping members find their best match, the partner search process for an elite member is no more a hassle.

PV Priya, Head – EliteMatrimony, elaborates on why EliteMatrimony has been successful with thousands of matches, she says, “Our relationship managers work with the bride/groom and their family to understand their unique needs through in-depth discussions and interactions, execute a detailed and diligent search for identification of suitable profiles and also support by managing calls and meetings for the member with the prospect’s family. The relationship managers have detailed interactions aimed to understand various critical aspects of the partner preferences and their socio-cultural expectations and look for matches that closely fit their needs.”

Why 100% private and confidential service for elites?

“The socio-economic status of the elite demands a certain level of confidentiality and discreetness. Elites seek this privacy and confidentiality. So, EliteMatrimony’s matchmaking service is completely offline. There is no online access to any profile or database. It is managed by relationship managers who are trained matchmakers with years of experience in helping people find a right match,” explains PV Priya.

The requirement of every elite member is unique in terms of choosing a life partner and hence finding prospects requires a thorough filtration process. Relationship managers conduct a deep filtration of profiles based on preferences such as family background, culture, occupation, income, education, location, hobbies, and so much more.

Every new success story is a big win for an EliteMatrimony relationship manager, who solely works to support each member, providing them with adequate profiles to help them choose the perfect life partner. They work closely with the member, assisting them at every step of the matchmaking process. From getting a clear understanding of the unique requirements of a member, to filtering out the most suitable profiles, to arranging meetings and finally fixing the perfect match, they are there throughout the journey.

How the matchmaking process works

It all begins when a member invests in an EliteMatrimony subscription and a dedicated relationship manager is assigned based on the specific requirement. The relationship manager assigned to the member is either from the same location or speaks the same mother-tongue as that of the member, or both. The proximity to the member makes it possible for them to provide uninterrupted service. Not only this, the relationship manager understands their cultural nuances, which helps finding prospects from a similar family background. They support the member and the family by sharing relevant profiles and ensuring constant communication throughout the process. They set up the initial calls and if both members are interested, they fix a personal meeting for their families to interact. They do all the groundwork, hence saving the member any hassle.

Another reason why EliteMatrimony proves to be the perfect place for life partner search is its wide network of connections across various socio-economic-cultural sections of the society covering elite members from India and across the world. Built over a period of more than a decade, this network boasts of the top HNIs, bureaucrats, industrialists and businessmen, professionals, politicians, celebrities, among others, and serves as the backbone of EliteMatrimony.

In the digital age, where online safety and security is important, EliteMatrimony understands that privacy is of utmost importance to elite members and ensures to keep all the information and the entire process confidential. The details of members are shared only upon mutual consent.

Sharing her experience of having found her perfect match on EliteMatrimony, Nikitha from Kolkata, the director of her family business, says, “I was looking for a well-educated groom from the same city. I was very particular about the kind of life partner I wanted. My relationship manager diligently worked with me and completely understood me and my special preferences. Then she arranged calls and meetings with prospective partners and their families. In a few months, I found a well-educated man who matched all of my expectations, and soon we were united in holy matrimony.”

