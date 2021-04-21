How InVideo.io is making video creation and editing accessible to all

InVideo.io, world’s first watermark-free video editor, wants to make video creation accessible to everyone in the world. No matter what’s your geographical location, what device you use, what language you speak or even your Internet speed - you should be able to create a stunning video online with zero barriers.

InVideo’s vision reflects clearly in their pricing plans, which are generous, their 4000+ pre-made video templates and 8mil+ strong media library, that includes world's best stock footages online, like iStock.

Creators don’t only use the platform for leisure or instant gratification, they actually earn money using it. Just by enabling quick, easy, flexible video editing on the browser, InVideo has enabled thousands of professionals around the world to create videos for their businesses and for their clients to date.

Let’s see how this platform is benefitting creators around the world. InVideo is the only company born out of India to have users from all around the globe (195+ countries).

You don't need to be on youtube to make money with video content. Let’s hear it from the creators themselves!

InVideo is the ultimate video editing software tool that helps you create engaging videos of all kinds. You can create video clips on InVideo with pre-configured templates, blank templates and premium templates. At the same time, InVideo enables you to convert text articles into video content.

InVideo knew that their users were hungry for tips, feedback on their videos and more templates and features. Therefore, in April 2019, InVideo launched an exclusive Facebook community where their users could come together to share feedback and tips on video creation. This community of InVideo’s most loyal users has not only shaped the product massively but they are also InVideo’s marketing and creative engine. For example, InVideo has a marketplace of creators who have time and again added their artwork to the stunning pre-made templates on the platform.

A community that roots for you and grows with you is the only right way of community building and management, the InVideo team believes.

“As much as we are in a people business, we are also in a marketing business and a technology business. It’s changing and growing every day. I discovered my business coaches and InVideo through online courses. I would still be on my couch now if I hadn’t learned and practiced everything they have to offer. The great thing is you are NOT ALONE in this. Join the fabulous InVideo community where you can get your questions answered and valuable feedback that will take your skills to the next level.” says Steve Gast, Founder of Clark Street Digital.

Muhammad Ismail is a well-known business owner in affiliate Blogging. Let’s hear it from him: “My Guide to Earn $50/Day through InVideo. I highly recommend InVideo as it is the most hassle-free among all video editors out there in the market. It’s completely automated, so you have to make little to no effort and get the job done in record time. If done correctly, you can make a hefty sum of money this way. I will continue to use it for making different types of video content because as of now, I don't have any better alternative.”

Earning money while doing what you love is a win-win! Here’s another creator’s story.

“I am Chad Alvarez (Founder of Digital Curve Marketing) and I earned $92,000 in my first year mainly leaning on InVideo as my core product delivering engaging videos for clients. Before InVideo, I was working frantically to keep up trying many platforms online for video creations. While none of them were a “one-stop shop”, it was not until I discovered InVideo that my business skyrocketed.”

Hemlatha: “I am a mobile app developer by profession. I provide end to end services including design, development, testing, deployment and ongoing support. I am a video maker. Shooting and editing videos is my passion. I have been using InVideo and it has helped me in my business to a great extent.”

Arup: Arup is the founder of AnytimeWP. “I am Arup and I earned $10000+ in my first year of using InVideo. And you can too! I run an agency called AnytimeWP – a small agency with a team of 10 people, which is focused on developing websites, creating graphics, doing digital marketing activities, and building mobile apps for small businesses around the world. I stumbled upon InVideo in April 2019 through AppSumo. It made video creation seem so quick and easy that we pounced on the opportunity. There were many video templates which was a bonus to get started as a beginner. And just like that, we scored our first client.

In May 2019, we started marketing our video services to our existing clients and within days we signed up our first client from Jamaica, within 3 working days we were able to produce his expected videos using InVideo quickly.

Our first video client paid us $400 for 4 videos and then there was no looking back for us.

Then came the marketplace for Creators. Once we joined the creator program, we started creating video templates for InVideo users. That’s how I made more than $10000 working for InVideo in our first year.”

There is no world without passionate artists and this is just a reminder of that fact. Go on, create something awesome today. Isn’t it amazing how these creators are making money by using just one video editing platform?

We all love a heart-warming start-up story that sometimes brings tears to our eyes, don’t we?

So, since we’re talking about videos, here’s InVideo’s story in-video:

Check on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3mZahfW

