How Is Aapka Painter Giving a Safe & Hygienic Painting Experience to Homeowners

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought in several issues that could not even be imagined before. Everyone has faced their own share of problems. However, many have also developed new ways to tackle the situation. As the second wave of the virus has taken a setback, Aapka Painter is thriving to make their customers satisfied and happy.

Post-covid problems faced by customers

Many homeowners have been facing issues due to Covid getting their homes painted. We have all spent a long time in lockdown but many people have moved into new houses and many want to renovate their old spaces to get a new look.

However, there have been a series of setbacks with traditional painting services. No safety protocols and bare minimum hygienic practices have discouraged many homeowners to halt their projects. Here’s where Aapka Painter comes in to give you excellent services and high-quality products along with full pandemic measures.

What is Aapka Painter?

Aapka Painter is a team of engineers and experts who are completely evolving the scene of painting and waterproofing services in India. Always taking the customer as their first priority, Aapka Painter aspires to streamline all the processes to give a hassle-free experience. With a trustworthy team of background-verified painters and professionals, homeowners are finally getting great relief to solve their home transformation projects.

Aapka Painter has taken out several measures because of the recent crisis of Covid-19 to provide a safe and hygienic environment to their painters as well as customers.

Full Vaccinated team members

With over 10 vaccination drives conducted in 8 main cities, Aapka Painter has achieved 100% vaccination in their team. By taking this step, the team has significantly reduced the chances of infection and thereby, easier completion of projects.

Even though vaccination is complete, the risk of the virus is not completely eliminated. Hence, new safety protocols ensure that painters and team members maintain a safe distance and follow all essential rules.

New staff safety protocols

New health measures have been launched by Aapka Painter so that customers get a 100% safe experience in all their projects.

Online medium of communication

Distancing protocols are best followed when transactions are done online. Aapka Painter has developed a seamless way of online communication by utilizing many online tools for clients as well as workers.

Most of the queries are handled via WhatsApp, Google meetings, and online forms. Meetings are planned only if it is absolutely urgent. All clients get their updates on call and messages regarding the ongoing projects.

Physical distancing and face masks

All painters and workers are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. One metre distance is mandatory for offices as well as worksites. Full PPE kits are used by painters in areas of high risk.

Painters following protocols at work site

All painters have been trained to follow Covid-19 guidelines to maintain maximum security and safety while doing tasks. Thermal scanners are deployed at offices and the hub to ensure good working conditions for workers. Painters are advised to use private vehicles to travel. No stoppage on public sites is allowed. With minimum exposure, the painters and workers ensure that virus transmission is reduced to the minimum.

Efficient risk profiling

The temperatures of workers and painters are regularly monitored. If there is a discrepancy, the worker is quarantined for 14 days. Proper check-ups are conducted to detect the problems. The clients and workers are duly informed if there are any issues.

Proper cleaning and sanitization of sites

All project sites are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and after the work. Cleaning is an important step not only to maintain hygiene but also for a smooth painting process. All the furniture items are covered with special material to ensure zero hazards. All surfaces are cleaned by disinfectants after the work is completed so that the risk of any problem is minimized.

Aapka Painter has successfully completed many projects after the lockdown to have absolutely satisfied clients. Their amazing services are not restricted to homeowners but to anyone who owns a space and wants to renovate it. With smart technology and the latest equipment, Aapka Painter has truly been a game-changer. A safe and hassle-free painting experience is finally at your doorstep.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.