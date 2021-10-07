How Is ThatWare’s AI-based SEO A Significant Leap Towards the Growth of Digital

For enabling new and established enterprises, innovative technology has long been the standard. In this competitive period, it has been observed that a company’s revenue generation is directly proportionate to its technological advancement.

According to studies, the digital marketing business is rapidly changing and evolving. According to research, search engine optimization accounts for 76 percent of digital marketing performance.

As a result, people worldwide are putting in a lot of effort to acquire the correct level of search optimization for their online inventory or websites. The unpleasant fact is that this is enhancing the industry’s competitiveness on a far larger scale.

Search engines like Google, Bing, and others are launching attempts to rank websites using far more efficient ranking algorithms to keep up with the rising demand for SEO and the overall competitiveness. These algorithms are now AI-driven rather than manual-driven.

Yes, you read that correctly. Companies like Google, Bing, Yahoo, and others are spending a lot of money creating and maintaining effective web crawlers. These crawlers use semantic engineering, information retrieval, natural language processing (NLP), data mining, text mining, predictive analysis, decision making, automation, and other AI processes and concepts.

Now that there are so many AI-driven web crawlers, search engine optimization methods should also be AI-based. Not only can an AI-based SEO strategy help your online business stand out from the crowd, but it will also help you achieve far higher search visibility and ranks.

Today, 80.51 percent of industries are investing in AI. The ROI funnel of the sectors is expected to increase by 87.47 percent with the aid of AI, according to estimates. Furthermore, digital marketing services have helped 68 percent of firms enhance their sales funnel in the last 30 years. According to estimates, 96.74 percent of firms will rely on internet marketing efforts to get the best ROI in the next five years. Combining internet marketing efforts with artificial intelligence will rapidly turnaround time while retaining a 5X ROI.

ThatWare is the first AI-powered digital marketing firm in the world. It aims to deliver sophisticated, AI-based marketing solutions that are tailored to each client’s specific demands. It was created to use Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science to reshape the digital marketing landscape. The primary goal is to help a firm accelerate the growth of its sales funnel. Their methods and solutions are vastly different from those used by the world’s top SEO firms. Their AI-powered products aid in the appropriate comprehension of market pipelines as well as global industry trends. For developing and merging AI into digital marketing, ThatWare works with a full-stack and full-time team of data scientists, AI specialists, natural processing experts (NLP), and advanced marketing experts.

“The future of digital marketing relies on AI, and we are on a mission to become the first-ever firm to accomplish so,” Tuhin Banik, Founder of ThatWare, stated when asked. “There are clear connections and proven patents where bots and scrappers are utilizing AI all around the world for effective results and visualization, and adding AI to the mix makes things easier. Furthermore, marketing automation is a popular issue and focus for many multinational corporations and marketers worldwide since it reduces effort and keeps things more streamlined and automated while keeping good returns on investment (ROI). As a result, AI and machine learning may be used to augment the marketing automation approach, which we are now doing.”

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.