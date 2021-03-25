Home / Brand Post / How MD Nayem & Tanjid Ahmed set up Yeager Digital, Bangladesh's leading PR firm
How MD Nayem & Tanjid Ahmed set up Yeager Digital, Bangladesh's leading PR firm

Bangladesh's leading PR Firm, Yeager Digital, has come up with their mastermind strategies with years of experience in the world of Public Relations to help you to make your product/brand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 05:50 PM IST
MD Nayem & Tanjid Ahmed

Bangladesh’s leading PR Firm, Yeager Digital, has come up with their mastermind strategies with years of experience in the world of Public Relations to help you to make your product/brand, or yourself more visible in front of your expected audience. It helps you to grow through the advertising strategies of professional copywriting, content writing, web designing, web developments, PR management, etc. You get the benefits from the involvement of high skilled marketers behind this agency. Yeager Digital ensures your success by giving you good quality of work.

Mohammad Nayem is a 19/20-year-old rising entrepreneur and founder of Fametick Media. Being optimistic about his chosen career, he has an outstanding business mindset that says much about the prosperous future of Yeager Digital.

Nayem focuses on quality of work and has hired some highly skilled employees so that Yeager Digital can help it’s clients in every difficult situation in their path of success. Nayem learns from his mistakes, and never repeats a mistake twice in his life, and this mindset helps him to acquire tremendous experience in his niche.

Growing up, Nayem Had a lot of motivation and expectations from his life despite the hardships and difficulties that he must have to go through. This never stopped him from dreaming. He is a Digital Marketing Expert, a young lad from Bangladesh, and one of the best Entrepreneurs. He is also the founder of Yeager Digital, which is rising in popularity in leaps and bounds.

Talking about other successful entrepreneurs is Tanjid Ahmed, a man who made himself from zero to hero, literally. Hailing from a small town of Chittagong City in Bangladesh, Tanjid had always had a flair for digital marketing and had worked with a lot of social media and marketing houses as an intern in the past. He used these prior experiences and connections in the industry to land himself a good job. Today his clientele consists of a wide variety of people- anyone can hire his services if they want him to endorse their product or business. He also specializes in content creation and advises on networking and search engine optimization to his customers.

The rat race situation is the only thing that matters now, and surviving through the journey while docking a plethora of problems is a new talent, which every entrepreneur should acquire. Not only entrepreneurs but Public figures also need a good team to manage the good bonding with the audience.

Yeager Digital solves this problem by critically analyzing your business problems, and planning out master strategies so that you get every penny back from your investment along with your business profit.

Yeager Digital has chalked out problems that people having a great personality, as well as new entrepreneurs, face in the growth phase of their life.

If you want to touch the high point of your success, you can rely on us. To know more about Yeager Digital, feel free to check http://yeagerdigital.com/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

