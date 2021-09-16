How Nikah Forever Is Helping Indian Muslims In Finding Life Partner?

People of nuclear families residing in urban cities have a difficult time finding a suitable match for marriage. So, people quickly opt for online matrimonial sites/applications to do the matching.

Hammad Rahman, a Jamia Hamdard Alum in 2018, introduced a Muslim Friendly platform for online matchmaking - Nikah Forever. Nikah Forever has now 1,27,856 registered users and over 34,112 successful stories. 'Your forever is our priority!' is the motto for Nikah Forever.

"I tried reaching out to many matrimony websites, but got no response. They didn't give me any decent recommendations," says Ashfaq- A Delhi-based software engineer happily married via Nikah forever. "Nikah Forever didn't only provide good suggestions; they also functioned as a mediator. It assisted me in finding my wife."

Individuals interested in marrying can create a profile on Nikah Forever, while parents, siblings, and friends can also create a profile for their kin. Over 60% of profiles on Nikah Forever are self-made, whereas parents,siblings or relatives make 40% of profiles of the individual.

With genuine profiles, various filters, high privacy, and WhatsApp and on-call assistance, Nikah Forever has now become India's Largest Muslim Matrimony website and application.

Nikah Forever deals with the users of tier 2 and tier 3 cities also. People of these cities are generally not tech-savvy. Primarily when parents are registering for their children, they find it challenging to complete registration. Nikah Forever has Assisted services to assist age-old users.

"The membership plans on Nikah Forever are more reasonable than on other websites," says Mohammad Saquib, a 29-year-old from Lucknow- who matched with her partner soon after registering at Nikah Forever.

Nikah Forever has recently expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates to capitalize on the UAE's 30-40% expatriate community. According to Hammad Rahman, CEO of Nikah Forever, 10% of the country's expatriate population is looking for marriage. So far, the website has received over a thousand registrations from the UAE, with 30-40 successful matches.

Malaysia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh are among the countries where the firm intends to grow.

Nikah forever has previously launched social campaigns to throw light on societal evils relating to marriage. One of its successful campaigns, #NoToBigFatWeddings - highlighted the practice of overspending on weddings.

According to an IndiaLends survey from 2019, over 20% of loan applications received from young Indians aged 20-30 in 2018-19 were for marriage finance. "We get calls from people whose monthly salary is between ₹30,000 to ₹40,000, for whom planning a big wedding is a challenge and wedding expenses have only grown dramatically in recent years," said Rahman

Another successful campaign was #NoToDowry which reflected on the evil of dowry, aka "dahej," in the Indian community. In a survey with 6,589 respondents, Nikah Forever discovered that 54 percent of individuals had observed someone being harassed because of a dowry-related issue.

