How Nivetha Muralidharan became an inspiration to several entrepreneurs

Isn't it like a dream come true to have your own business successfully running online?

Nivetha Muralidharan, an e-commerce entrepreneur, guides numerous online business aspirants to initiate their business ventures on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. She breathes hope and possibilities to the online business aspirants who are stranded in the middle of nowhere, struck up where to start or where to go. Besides being an e-commerce specialist, Nivetha Muralidharan is a mentor to guide people on how to initiate online business without any large investment and stand tall amidst the digital endeavour.

Getting started is the key

When dreams and passion get mingled, it can overpower hesitations, making the willpower stronger than ever before. This is true in the case of Nivetha's story.

Though she graduated from a top university in south India and got placement in an IT company, she gave up her job to lay the first stone of her full-time e-commerce business venture.

Hurdles made her stronger, helping her to master selling products online. Later she started sharing knowledge with entrepreneurs and guide them as a mentor. At present, she holds numerous workshops sharing techniques on how to start and grow online business with minimum investments.

From struggling business owners, housewives, to even students, have found her workshops extremely beneficial to their business startups.

Business expansion

Nivetha's excellence in the art of selling products online along with her knowledge-sharing workshops paved the way for her consulting agency Newgenmax to succeed. The prosperous handling of 1000+ projects across 6 countries, encouraged Nivetha to share her experience with online business and the perks of it with others.

A legacy of knowledge and experience

To some people, spreading knowledge and consciousness get more value than money-spinning. Besides being a thriving business personality, she takes pleasure in helping out entrepreneurs in ramping up their businesses. This makes her presence as a mentor, a guardian, rather than just a business personality.

Crawling over her mission to train over 1 lakh audience, she has already trained 10,000+ entrepreneurs through her e-crushing method. She also believes that through selling India-made products, businesses can contribute to the country’s visions like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’.

Founders' vision

What it takes for a company to become a training powerhouse for young entrepreneurs. She envisions taking her company along with millions of aspiring entrepreneurs to the next level of the digital multitude.

You can know about Nivetha Muralidharan’s Amazon E-commerce workshop here.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.



