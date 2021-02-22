IND USA
Raja Mukherjee is one of the reputed Emcees from the service industry.(Raja Mukherjee)
Raja Mukherjee is one of the reputed Emcees from the service industry.(Raja Mukherjee)
brand post

How Raja Mukherjee aka Raja RME turned the lockdown into a fruitful journey

Raja is a well-known rapper, who is known for his fashion, style, and energy in his live performances.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:29 PM IST

2020 started on a high note for everyone including the multi-talented Raja Mukherjee. From BW awards for the most stylish emcee to hopping on stage with Ranveer Singh to hosting the most prestigious brand awards of India 2020 all within 3 months, Raja Mukherjee aka Raja RME kickstarted the year with a bang and how.

By the time we entered into the third month of 2020, COVID had already started to spread like a wildfire and everything came to a standstill one fine day. From lockdowns to curfew, people were made to be home, and thus, Raja’s job as an entertainer was put on hold.

Talking about the same, Raja shares, “Being a public speaker, rapper and an entertainment entrepreneur, everything I worked for in the last 31 years of my life looked distant and filled with uncertainty. 2020 made us discover the parallel world of the world wide web that exists is bigger and larger than we think we know. I started consuming some infotainment content and was surprised to see nothing in that space exists in India”.

Raja adds, “The entrepreneur side in me said why not create one. I still remember one night I just couldn't sleep as ideas started pouring in, I only slept when the sun came up around 6 but had noted 35 points that we can do or venture into this was the month of May. On June 6th I decided to start cutting the crop I remember the day very well as it was my mother's birthday and we were all locked in our houses”.

Being an entertainer, Raja always was on his toe which also helped him to make the most out of his lockdown period. From scripting to writing to ideating to thinking these things took priority in his life for a good change.

He says, “Felt like a young hungry self that wanted to explore and start something fresh. And the journey began with cut the crop, from making infotainment videos to music to customizing rap projects for brands and taking on a new identity ‘The Corporate Rapper’ all of these things fell together.”

Raja Mukherjee grew up listening to the rappers from the west like 2pac Shakur, Eminem, Jay Z, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, to name a few, and hustle and never give up has been his mantra for life. When the young Raja Mukherjee met Snoop Dogg on his maiden India visit he remembered Snoop telling him it's about how enterprising you are and if you are ready to take risks the rewards are bigger or else you can be a part of the rat race.

These words forever changed the way a young 22-year-old looks at things. In 2020, Raja Mukherjee learned and educated himself on advanced business strategy and lessons on building a powerful business relationship via the e-learning platform.

Raja is a well-known rapper who is known for his fashion, style, and energy in his live performances. Raja Mukherjee is one of the reputed Emcees from the service industry. From festival IPs to corporates to weddings to custom music creation for brands and YouTube interview series, Raja has been into the industry for over a decade and is going strong with his talent.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

