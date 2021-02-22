How Raja Mukherjee aka Raja RME turned the lockdown into a fruitful journey
2020 started on a high note for everyone including the multi-talented Raja Mukherjee. From BW awards for the most stylish emcee to hopping on stage with Ranveer Singh to hosting the most prestigious brand awards of India 2020 all within 3 months, Raja Mukherjee aka Raja RME kickstarted the year with a bang and how.
By the time we entered into the third month of 2020, COVID had already started to spread like a wildfire and everything came to a standstill one fine day. From lockdowns to curfew, people were made to be home, and thus, Raja’s job as an entertainer was put on hold.
Talking about the same, Raja shares, “Being a public speaker, rapper and an entertainment entrepreneur, everything I worked for in the last 31 years of my life looked distant and filled with uncertainty. 2020 made us discover the parallel world of the world wide web that exists is bigger and larger than we think we know. I started consuming some infotainment content and was surprised to see nothing in that space exists in India”.
Raja adds, “The entrepreneur side in me said why not create one. I still remember one night I just couldn't sleep as ideas started pouring in, I only slept when the sun came up around 6 but had noted 35 points that we can do or venture into this was the month of May. On June 6th I decided to start cutting the crop I remember the day very well as it was my mother's birthday and we were all locked in our houses”.
Being an entertainer, Raja always was on his toe which also helped him to make the most out of his lockdown period. From scripting to writing to ideating to thinking these things took priority in his life for a good change.
He says, “Felt like a young hungry self that wanted to explore and start something fresh. And the journey began with cut the crop, from making infotainment videos to music to customizing rap projects for brands and taking on a new identity ‘The Corporate Rapper’ all of these things fell together.”
Raja Mukherjee grew up listening to the rappers from the west like 2pac Shakur, Eminem, Jay Z, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, to name a few, and hustle and never give up has been his mantra for life. When the young Raja Mukherjee met Snoop Dogg on his maiden India visit he remembered Snoop telling him it's about how enterprising you are and if you are ready to take risks the rewards are bigger or else you can be a part of the rat race.
These words forever changed the way a young 22-year-old looks at things. In 2020, Raja Mukherjee learned and educated himself on advanced business strategy and lessons on building a powerful business relationship via the e-learning platform.
Raja is a well-known rapper who is known for his fashion, style, and energy in his live performances. Raja Mukherjee is one of the reputed Emcees from the service industry. From festival IPs to corporates to weddings to custom music creation for brands and YouTube interview series, Raja has been into the industry for over a decade and is going strong with his talent.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Data Science is shaping the future by offering global career opportunities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Raja Mukherjee aka Raja RME turned the lockdown into a fruitful journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjabi singer-lyricist M Chahal releases new track ‘Rahe Rahe’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clinical dietitian Garima Goyal is helping her patients tackle diabetes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OK Life Care company signs actor Randeep Hooda as brand ambassador
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natural supplements for fighting anxiety by experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abid Dharamsey identifies 5 digital marketing mistakes in 2021
- Founder of Bison Creations, a leading digital marketing agency, Abid Dharamsey believes that 2021 is already an unpredictable year, and 5 digital marketing mistakes can stun any business’ growth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Permanent solution to your financial freedom is to learn about the stock market
- Dr. Seema Jain- Founder and Chief Mentor At StockPro, shares her thoughts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaipur-based 11sixes shines like a star to revive online gaming in India
- With the trajected growth rate and the response received since the Indian Australian cricket tour and Big Bash, many people have confidently invested money and won many exciting prizes. This overwhelming reaction shows that ‘11 sixes’ has hit a long short in its success.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ourea has transformed the global pandemic into a saga of success and hope
- This wouldn't have been possible without Founder and CEO Anooja Bashir.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Secure your child’s future by investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
District 98 Toastmasters organizes its first hybrid Leadership Training Program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University Canada West (UCW) opens stunning new Vancouver House Campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sphinx Solutions: Redefining digital experience through advanced technology
- Their major services comprise Mobile Application Development, RPA, Ecommerce Portals and Custom Software Development – CRM and ERP development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devi Singh and Chirag Gera touching new heights with digital marketing
- The young digital entrepreneur has seen vast growth due to their unique ideas, concepts, and business skills that have proven to be lucrative for the same.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox