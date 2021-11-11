How Sanjay Jain-led Jyoti Group transformed Sangam

South Delhi has emerged as one of the very few places in the national capital that exuberates opulence and elegance. Sangam Courtyard lies at its heart, nestled in RK Puram, one of Delhi's most lustrous neighbourhoods. With culinary offerings curated from across the world, Sangam Courtyard has now emerged as a one-stop destination for all the dining and entertainment needs of patrons with discerning palates in Delhi and for visitors from across the world.

However, Sangam Courtyard was not always the testament of architecture it is today. The transformation occurred when Sanjay Jain Jyoti Trading took charge and envisioned a new entertainment center that combined hospitality with world-class amenities. Thus was born the iconic Sangam Theatres Pvt Ltd, an entertainment business vertical of the Jyoti Group, but with the shift in paradigm and changing lifestyle of Delhiites, the cinema house needed a tasteful expansion to truly cater to Delhi's crème de la crème. This is when Sanjay Jain decided to bring back the glory of the classic cinema house, but with the state-of-the-art facilities usually reserved for luxury centers in some of the world's biggest metropolises, rarely accessible in India.

Today, Sangam Courtyard is equipped with modern amenities and a dynamic ambiance, distinguishing it as one of Delhi's foremost recreational and dining centers. The most striking characteristic of the space is its multi-dimensional nature, as it consists of PVR multiplex, some of the city's best casual and all-day dining restaurants, gastropubs, cafes, and more. Designed intricately by Canadian architects, one can easily notice the elegance and architectural innovation in every facet of the complex.

The top-tier restaurants offer a luxurious culinary experience, featuring a plethora of national and international cuisines. The relaxed and refined ambiance makes for a perfect and intimate setting, leaving you spellbound and awestruck. Coming to the delightful cinematic experience, the movie mavens are served with all the latest releases at PVR's state-of-the-art cinema with ergonomic seating and the finest screens.

Given the vision behind the transformation of Sangam Courtyard with Sanjay Jain at the helm, it came as little surprise to see the Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli choosing the place to debut his restaurant, Nueva at Sangam. The outlet offered lip-smacking culinary preparations and artisan mixology from across the globe and emerged as the city's new star gastronomical hub.

However, Sangam Courtyard's incredible offerings do not end there. The place hosts an ambient and spacious Starbucks, draped across the facade that gives it its unique crescent shape with breathtaking views. The open space at the atrium hosts Theo's at the heart of the mall, offering confections and baked goods with comfortable seating - making for a perfect catch-up point.

It also hosts Looks Salon, one of the most popular salons in Delhi NCR that offers amazing facilities like pedicures, manicures, keratin treatment, amongst others for patrons that truly want to be indulged beyond exquisite gastronomy. Should you be an enthusiast of classic Asian fusion and Thai cuisine par-excellence, indulge in Ziu Delhi's array of culinary signatures, curated and procured after extensive research and travel across the continent.

If classic clubhouse settings are what fascinate you, Delhi Club House will surely lift your spirits at Sangam Courtyard, a brainchild of Sanjay Jain. The warm ambiance and stunning interiors remind you of colonial India's clubhouses, a bygone era reimagined and created just for Delhi's discerning patrons. The setting is nostalgic and it often becomes the epicenter of friendly conversations and meetings. On the other hand, Cafe Delhi Heights, one of Delhi's most beloved restaurant chains, offers a warm and comforting ambiance while dishing out delectable local fare, a must-visit.

A tour of Sangam Courtyard in South Delhi's RK Puram is finally capped off by a sneak-peek into 'The Fragrance People' a retail brand of luxury home fragrances and premier gifting options. On planning your visit efficiently, there is a chance to witness some amazing events held routinely at the complex. Be it Sangam Courtyard's photography contest and exhibition in 2018, dog adoption drive with Friendicoes, or the fun-filled adventure of Ziu in 2019, the place is never short of entertainment and exciting giveaways to add the extra oomph we often look for.

A transformation envisioned by Sanjay Jain, Sangam Courtyard has undoubtedly turned into a high-end, iconic destination, backed by a perfect setting to welcome any patron residing or visiting Delhi.