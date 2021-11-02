How Sprink is making the lives of working professionals & students easier

Amidst the fast-paced lives, where the new-age consumers are demanding comfort and convenience in everything they use, cooking and preparing food daily is one of the biggest challenges many of us face. Undeniably the online food delivery apps have given the consumers access to food from the comfort of their homes. But what cannot be ignored is the fact that ordering food online every day or for three-four meals a day isn’t feasible or healthy by any means. Also, adopting it as a routine can indeed turn out to be an expensive deal. Furthermore, the food that has been ordered in would also not be able to match the hygienic standards and homely taste of meals that are cooked at home and consumed on a daily basis. Hence, the need to access homely food of their choice without having to go through the daily hassles remains unfulfilled for many consumers.

Most of the Indians have the same hassles

Whether it's the working singles shuffling their busy lives, students staying away from home, or the women in the house who often have to take up the load of cooking for their family; consumers across segments have to face the issues of accessing daily, homely meals of their choice, every day.

In India, the household responsibilities usually fall on the shoulders of the females. Be it the female homemakers or working professionals, they are left with very little choice when it comes to cooking. And those hours in the kitchen take away the opportunity from them that they could have been used for doing things for their personal growth. Even professional cooks are often unable to satiate their families and their craving for healthy yet palatable food. There is always too much involvement with menu planning, grocery shopping, and actual cooking.

The situation with working singles and students is equally arduous who are away from their families. They crave home-cooked food that is less oily, less spicy, and is made in hygienic ways like it’s prepared at home. They are always on the lookout for food options that are offering all of these qualities and yet are available at an economic pricing. They are mostly dependent on online food delivery platforms or again fall into the hands of cooks who can’t keep them happy with their cooking for very long.

Accessing daily food that's healthy to eat, with choices in cuisine, taste, and variety in the menu along with minimal daily planning or involvement has been a requirement across all the consumer segments.

Sprink: End of the daily hassles with food

Whether it is lack of time, will, or culinary skills, traditional ways of consuming daily food have changed. Food subscription services such as Sprink offer everyone the chance to get homely, hygienic meals without the hassles of cooking and spending hours in the kitchen. Sprink does so by offering a diverse, chef-curated menu designed to fit all kinds of dietary, cuisine, and cultural preferences and making it available on an easy-to-use online web-based subscription platform. It eliminates the need of ordering daily or planning what to cook and by delivering freshly cooked meals at a predefined time every day.

Not only does Sprink offer a diverse menu but it also provides the customers’ ways to personalise their meals plans according to their food preferences. The meal plans also come in affordable pricing along with the flexibility of shorter or longer subscriptions as per the customer’s choice, convenience, and routines.

Sprink: The ideal solution for ‘daily meals’

Sprink prepares fresh food with quality ingredients in its audited kitchen with utmost focus on hygiene. It provides freshly made meals to doorstep delivery upon subscription.

Anyone looking for 'daily meals' do not just need their food to feel that it's home-made, hygienic, and costs less but they also want variety and personalisation. Sprink brings exactly that for its customers! Sprink subscribers can create ‘Smart food profiles’ for themselves on the platform that are based on an individual’s food preferences of cuisine, spice quotient, portion size, and protein choices. Sprink’s AscentAI- the AIML backend (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) then curates meal plans based on the individual's food profile. Every individual can from there browse from a new menu every day that's completely based on his/her food choices.

Leveraging the power of the ‘AscentAI’ (Sprink’s AIML tech), Sprink can not only gauge about the likes and dislikes of an individual’s eating preferences but it is also helping in creating the first of its kind dynamic delivery hub that helps reduce logistics costs thereby enabling zero delivery fee for Sprink’s customers.

By availing the services of Sprink, everyone’s lives can get easier and better as they would spend less time in the kitchen and would have more time for themselves. It brings the joy of homely food right at their doorstep without being occupied in the daily hassles of cooking. For the women, they get to spend their time freed from the kitchen responsibilities to make better career choices. Since a significant amount of their time is spent in the kitchen cooking; with Sprink, they can divert their time and efforts towards shaping their career or spend that time doing whatever they love doing.

The working singles otherwise who are busy shuffling between work and kitchen or instructing their cooks can leave all of the worries behind. They can take advantage of Sprink’s meal subscription and focus on their personal and professional growth and manage their lives better. Even the students who miss home food; instead of scouting for hygienic, inexpensive meal options or cooking, they can spend their leisure time pursuing their interest or upskilling themselves!

The bottom line: Making more Indians kitchen-free and happy

With a meal subscription from Sprink in place, one can finally bid goodbye to the worries of what to cook today and focus on their personal and professional growth! One can save their time, effort, and money spent on shopping for groceries and preparing the food, by subscribing to its meal plans as per their taste and preferences.

In today’s times when the subscription economy is booming, Sprink aims at making food-subscription services the new normal. It is on a mission to make daily food effortless and empower people to live better. With its services, Sprink is helping create a world where cooking can become optional and no longer remains a demanding chore!

