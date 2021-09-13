How tile maker Asian Granito India Ltd (AGL) is making India proud globally

What does the term IMPOSSIBLE say? I.M. POSSIBLE! But, to see I.M. POSSIBLE in IMPOSSIBLE, one has to brim with confidence and remain loaded with honesty in the work he or she does. Can someone ever imagine even in the wildest of dreams that a company from a small-town region in Gujarat can go massively global at such a mammoth scale that some of the top-notch brands of the world will start talking about it and even would like to become the client too so as to avail the proudly Made-in-India products manufactured by that particular company? The answer is - Yes! Under the able guidance of Kamleshkumar Bhagubhai Patel and Mukesh Bhai Patel, Asian Granito India Limited (AGL) is today known as one of the Largest and Finest Manufacturers of Ceramic Tiles, Vitrified Tiles, Composite Marble & Quartz.

ABLE LEADERSHIP OF Kamlesh Bhai Patel and Mukesh Bhai Patel as CHAIRMAN

With the leadership of Kamlesh Bhai Patel and Mukesh Bhai Patel in the capacity of Chairman, Managing Director & Promoter, AGL proudly ranks among the top three ceramic tile manufacturers in India and one of the most profitable companies in its segment. AGL is known for creating new benchmarks in its segment of ceramic & vitrified tiles, engineered marble & quartz with the trading business of bath-ware, Sanitary fittings, CP fitting range as well.

The duo of Kamlesh Bhai Patel and Mukesh Bhai Patel associated with the company since 2002, is known for leaving no stone unturned when it comes to work as they holds a rich 28+ years of experience in the tiles industry.

In a short span of time, AGL proudly boasts to own 5 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities,13 company owned company operated display centers, 297+ franchise-owned franchise-operated exclusive showrooms and 6500+ touch points including dealers, sub-dealers, showrooms, display centres, etc in India and abroad. Known for creating a wide range of employment in its segment, AGL today is the direct source of bread and butter for over 6000 families. The company is also listed on BSE and NSE.

MAKING INDIA PROUD GLOBALLY

Making India proud globally with its out-of-the-box quality products and exceptionally professional commitment to execute work, AGL has successfully registered its presence in over 100 countries across the globe.

With a clear vision to aspire to beautify the world through innovative ceramic products, customer delight and satisfying all stakeholders, AGL today is the undisputed leader in Marble & Quartz. AGL believes with a clear focus on integrity, discipline, transparency, innovation, team work, quality & customer first motto, and continuous improvement everything is possible.

Kamlesh Bhai Patel and Mukesh Bhai Patel as Promoter Directors of AGL has a clear message that professionalism has always been the hallmark of the company as the company has a sound and esteemed reputation for having fiercely talented, performance-oriented employees with the highest levels of integrity and professionalism.

HOW AGL TAKES EDGE OVER COMPETITORS

Asian Granito India Limited today has successfully taken an edge over its competitors as the company remains in tune with the market pulse. AGL is known for proactively researching on latest trends, study consumer insights and ensuring that the product offerings are the latest and unmatchable at any moment. Moreover, the kind of credibility and standards that AGL has, it never compromises on quality and commits zero error and tolerance on standards, AGL has established quality assurance and quality control procedures and judiciously follows them to maintain quality standards at all stages for customer's satisfaction and best of experience.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Due to unparalleled quality in its products, AGL has bagged several prestigious awards -

Fortune India The Next 500, Asia’s Most Promising Brand, Gujarat brand leadership Award, Grand Stand Award, Indian Power Brand, Energy Conservation Award, Power Brand Rising Star Award and the list goes on. Also, AGL is only Tiles Company to be recognized in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

MARQUEE CLIENTELE

AGL today has a marquee clientele of top brands like Adidas, ITC, L&T, Nexa, Shoppers Stop, Raymond, ONGC, Tata Housing, Godrej, Reliance Industries, Airtel, Jio, Pizza Hut, Cafe Coffee Day, Adani to name a few.

AGL is known for waving its flag high in government projects too like NBCC, IIM Ahmedabad, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, IIT Delhi, Military Engineer Services under Ministry of Defence, Andhra Pradesh School Education Department and many more.

THE ROAD AHEAD

Under the leadership of Kamlesh Bhai Patel and Mukesh Bhai Patel, AGL vows and is fully geared up for providing the highest quality of products with an objective to add value to the success of its customers and its stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.