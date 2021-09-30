How to calculate CRS points for Canada PR?

As an aspiring Canada immigrant, you must have thought of the process of applying for a Canada PR visa as complex and challenging, and no doubt the process can seem fairly technical to common applicants. Preparing for your IELTS, getting your ECA done, creating an Expression of Interest (EOI) profile is not that easy but perhaps the most technical part lies in correctly using CRS score calculator.

CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System) is a point-based system used by IRCC to evaluate your profile and select your application from the pool of candidates. CRS scores are allotted on the basis of age, educational qualification, official language proficiency and work experience. CRS score is used to determine highly skilled candidates from the Express Entry pool. The applicants that match up the CRS cut-off are sent an official invitation to apply (ITA) for permanent residency. Apart from the above-mentioned points, a few other aspects that are used to allot CRS points are human capital factor common-law partner factor, skill transferability factor, and some other additional details.

The CRS draws are conducted consistently by IRCC, the Express Entry draws are conducted once every two weeks. The applicants with the cut-off score or above are selected and are sent ITA post which they get 60 days to apply for their Canada PR visa.

The 2021 average Express Entry CRS score has been around 460. The draws are usually held on Wednesdays every two weeks but this is entirely subjected to IRCC as they may and sometimes do deviate from this unspoken law.

This entire process can be quite tiresome for a fresh applicant. Since there are a lot of technicalities involved, and the chances of you committing common mistakes are quite likely. Therefore, you should always consult an experienced and expert immigration consultant to guide you through this process. Nationwide Immigration Services rank as one of the topmost immigration consultants and can ensure chances of getting your visa application approved.

Client testimonials who successfully migrated to Canada simply suggest that choosing Nationwide Visas have been a great decision of their Canada PR journey. Whether it is for researching various immigration streams, or checking your eligibility, documentation filing, or rightly calculating your CRS score, experts at Nationwide Immigration Services can find you the best possible solution for your Canada PR process.

Nationwide Immigration Services are licensed and registered by ICCRC and represent experienced experts in the field of immigration services hence you can be assured of the most genuine and professional client experience. They are dedicated to finding the best pathway for you by providing you customized services. With more than a decade-long experience in the field of Canada immigration and helping thousands of Canada PR dreams come true, they can help your profile score high in the visa application process.

From fast-tracking your visa process, providing you with a dedicated case specialist, to evaluating your profile, guiding you through the documentation process, preparing for your IELTS, calculating your CRS points to proving you post-landing services, Nationwide Immigration Services can prove to be your one-stop solution for fulfilling your Canada PR dream. You need not wait further, get your accurate CRS points calculated by experts at Nationwide Immigration Services today.Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content