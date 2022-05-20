How to Earn Interest on Stablecoins - 5 Best Sites

Trading may be one of the most prominent ways of earning returns from crypto, but you can also turn to staking stablecoins. Decent interest rates are in play, especially if you know the right crypto platforms to invest in. If your portfolio has some stablecoins to spare, earning interest on them could become a reliable source of passive income.

Whether you hold Tether, the Gemini Dollar, or the USD Coin, you can start generating interest with stablecoin holdings through straightforward processes we’ll discuss below. Then, we’ll present the five top sites where stablecoins can work for you and earn passive income while requiring little to no effort.

How a Stablecoin Interest Program Works: Quick Rundown

One way to bypass the swings in the crypto market is to focus on stablecoins. They are not subject to value fluctuations like Bitcoin or altcoins, representing a clever choice for interest-earning strategies.

You can set up a crypto savings account on platforms like AQRU and earn up to 12% interest on stablecoins. The process of creating an account is not nearly as time-consuming as you might suspect, containing several essential steps. Anyone can complete them and commence earning daily interest without revisiting the platform for any additional inputs. Stake once, and collect a compound interest rate.

Here is a quick stablecoins passive income earnings guide to help you get started:

Sign up with a crypto platform. Go to the official website and fill in the registration form;

Ensure to complete any required verification of your account details;

Fund your crypto savings account. Go to the deposit section and pick a method. For example, Aqru.io supports bank cards, bank transfers, and crypto-to-crypto payments.

Establish a stablecoins interest account. The longer you stake your stablecoins, the more interest you’ll accumulate.

The concept is easy to understand and works seamlessly. However, it would be reckless to pick any random crypto lending site and invest. Instead, you can obtain the best results if you go to the top platforms to generate the best stablecoin interest rate.

Best Platforms to Earn Returns on Stablecoins

Popular crypto sites offer interest rates on various crypto assets, but our focal point was stablecoins this time. If you’re chasing high-interest rates on your stablecoin holdings, the following crypto savings account providers should be on your radar:

AQRU – Top crypto staking site Nexo – Best for accrued interest in NEXO tokens; Curve – Best for a wide range of stablecoins; BlockFi – Best for user-friendly interface; Crypto.com – Best for 3-month fixed-term contracts for maximum APY

AQRU may be relatively new to the industry, but the platform is emerging as the best crypto staking platform on the market.Aqru.io is a one-stop-shop for everyone looking to earn passive income from crypto under favorable conditions. By “limiting” your staking opportunities to stablecoins alone, you can look forward to earning with AQRU. The site supports USDT, USDC, and DAI. Therefore, you can choose the most traded stablecoin or pick an alternative and earn just as competitive interest as offered for Tether.

The benefits of AQRU include daily interest payments and real-time tracking. Furthermore, your earnings are transparent and always accessible, given that you can withdraw at any time. Lock-up periods are typical for most staking platforms, but AQRU chose to provide its users with flexibility and control over their digital assets. Furthermore, the system does not involve any tier limits, and the minimum deposit thresholds are considerably low.

The AQRU community is growing by the minute, with the provider being active and present on Twitter, Telegram, Discord, Reddit, and multiple other social media faucets.

Fiat withdrawals are fee-free, whereas crypto withdrawals incur a $20 fee that you can pay in the same asset you’re cashing out. AQRU welcomes crypto investors of all levels, so you don’t need to be a crypto wizard to join the site and generate sizable returns on crypto holdings.

The stablecoin is one of the most attractive yield options on the platform. You can even start AQRUing on your mobile by downloading the dedicated app and allocating funds to the stablecoin pool.

Nexo

Nexo is another popular choice among investors who strive to put their money away for the best return. It is a chance for asset growth through crypto investments, supporting 38 different digital assets. Nexo launched in 2018 and counts over 4 million users. It’s no wonder, given that Nexo provides daily crypto holdings interest payments similarly to AQRU. However, Nexo pays out accrued interest in NEXO tokens.

The automated lending process on Nexo uses smart contracts and an Oracle on Ethereum. The site supports multiple stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, UST, DAI, USDP, and TUSD, to name a few.

Users can choose to receive interest payments in the currency they are earning on or in NEXO. The platform favors its native token by offering benefits – up to 2% additional interest on all your holdings if you receive interest in NEXO. Nexo offers 10% APY on DAI and Tether if you want to earn in kind.

The dynamics of earning rates at Nexo.io also depends on the loyalty tier. For example, you have to reach the Platinum Loyalty Tier to achieve Nexo’s highest interest rate, meaning 10% of your portfolio balance has to be NEXO tokens.

Curve

Curve has been operational since early 2020, designed as an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum for efficient stablecoin trading. Crypto investors usually use Curve to swap stablecoins or provide liquidity to Curve pools to earn fees. The platform uses the CRV token as a governance mechanism and functions as a significant part of the DeFi ecosystem.

If you deposit plain stablecoins like DAI, USDC, USDT, TUSD, BUSD, or sUSD to Curve, the system will convert them into cTokens for the compound pool. As a liquidity provider on Curve, you can earn a return on top of interest earned through the compound.

Curve may be a bit complex for an average trader, but it deserves mention since it offers an interest rate of up to 6.5% on supported stablecoins. The APYs evolve depending on the market’s demand.

BlockFI

BlockFi’s digital currency services are well-known to global traders. BlockFi has an extensive range of coins to invest in and does not impose a minimum deposit. The platform boasts security, simplicity, and attractive arrangements across multiple categories. Interest-bearing accounts contribute to BlockFi being called a leading cryptocurrency platform of late.

Arguably one of the main advantages of BlockFi is that you don’t have to buy or stake coins to unlock the site’s full features. BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIA) support various stablecoins, from USDC, USDT, and GUSD to USDP and BUSD. However, yields are subject to tiers. For instance, at Tier 1, with a balance of 0-20,000 USDT, you can earn an 8% APY.

Crypto.com

Launching Crypto.com for the first time reveals some of the highest interest rates on the market. However, there are particular terms surrounding passive income on this platform. The Crypto.com service pays interest on multiple stablecoins, but lock-up periods and tiers apply. Accepted stablecoins are USDT, USDC, DAI, PAX, TUSD, TAUD, TCAD, and TGBP.

The Crypto Earn system has participation restrictions and a tiered rewards structure, with Tier 1 paying full rewards rate and Tier 2 paying 0.5x rewards rate. Flexible and 1-month holding terms come with notably lower interest rates than the 3-month fixed term. Overall, Crypto.com may be a better fit for investors with more considerable amounts, as that’s where the most beneficial rates start boosting yields.

In Conclusion

Can stablecoins earn you passive income? Yes, they can. The five best sites for stablecoin staking we’ve presented are proof. The possibilities are many, but we thought it best to offer a narrowed-down choice where you can immediately start pursuing the best returns on your idle stablecoins.

Each of the listed crypto sites has its pros and cons. Still,AQRU is the most appropriate for investors who want a clean arrangement without tiers, lock-ins, native token management, and other inconveniences. With AQRU, stablecoin investments don’t feel like a chore, and the interest paid is more than persuasive.

