How to make the most of your first paycheck!

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:02 IST

Our first paycheck is always precious and most of us have had big plans on how we want to spend that money. Twenty-one-year-old content writer Tia is no exception. She was excited to bring home the first salary she had ever earned and planned to throw a big party for her close buddies with it. But the party plan didn’t materialise eventually.

She realised that her entire salary hadn’t been credited into her salary account on the last day of the month and she didn’t have enough money to throw a party!

The event made her money wise and helped her in learning a few things about money management. As a young writer, she wishes to pass them on to others like her.

Lesson 1: Understand your real income

When Tia planned the party, she accounted for her entire salary amount of Rs 15,000, not knowing that only Rs 12,000 will be credited to her account after deductions. This put her in an embarrassing situation forcing her to strike-off certain things from the party list.

Learning: As a first-time professional, you must be aware of how much money will actually come into your account. All employers deduct a certain amount from your Cost to Company (CTC) under the mandatory heads. So, your actual take-home every month is lower than the salary communicated to you at the time of joining.

The amount you plan to spend each month must be lower than your salary.

Lesson 2: Create a budget

When Tia planned her party, she accounted for a sum of Rs 12,000 towards the food and venue of the party, but not for miscellaneous expenses like an additional Rs 1,500 to rent the poolside area.

Learning: It is imperative to create a budget. Use the 50-20-30 rule to regulate your spending. The rule is to know your exact take-home post taxes and fees and allocate it to spend 50 per cent on needs, 30 per cent on wants and save up the remaining 20 per cent for savings.

You don’t need to cut down your wants. Just divide the money smartly.

Lesson 3: Prioritise repaying debt

Tia’s parents had hosted a special pooja for her last week at home and some of the outstanding dues got added to this bill. This backlog was not accounted for and she needed extra funds to pay it off.

Learning: She realised that debt must always be cleared first. This helps you avoid the debt trap which only keeps increasing with time. So, never take a new loan to pay off an old one. Instead, every time you have some money inflow, first use it to repay existing loans.

Plan for other expenses and splurges if you have any surpluses left.

Lesson 4: Plan for taxes and retirement

The final quote for her party had taxes levied on it, which ended up messing up Tia’s calculations and she realised she couldn’t afford it. She also realised the one must always account for taxes. We must also set aside a corpus for retirement, a time when there will be no regular income though the spends will very much be there.

Learning: A lot of online calculators are available these days which help you calculate how much money you will need when you retire after factoring in the effect of change in the standard of living and inflation.

Lesson 5: Invest, invest, invest!

Tia was financially unwise and her miscalculations dampened the grand plans she had made to celebrate her first salary. Her big take away from the experience was that financial discipline is a must for managing finances.

Learning: Every person must have a saving and investment plan to ensure you have enough money to meet your daily expenses and fall-back funds for a rainy day. Contrary to popular perception, you don’t need a large sum of money set aside to start saving. Beginners can make their foray into the investment world with small but regular investments in Index funds.

Are you falling into a debt-trap? Run this quick checklist to identify the red flags:

1.More than half your income is going into paying off EMIs every month and you spend over 70 per cent of your income as fixed expenses

2.You default on your credit card bill payments

3.Your applications for fresh loans are getting rejected

4.You don’t think twice before taking a loan, even for small-ticket purchases

5.You have too many EMIs for varied things