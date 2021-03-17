How to maximize returns on your Bajaj Finance FD

Fixed Deposit (or FD) is a popular investment avenue offered by banks, post offices, or non-banking financial companies. By investing in FD, you can grow savings at a fixed rate of interest, which is usually higher than what’s offered by savings accounts.

As a leading financial service provider, Bajaj Finance Limited offers attractive FD interest rates up to 7.25%, which is higher than the current market average of 4%. Thus, you can get high returns, which come with the assurance of highest safety of your deposit.

Once you lock into the prevailing FD interest rates, there is no effect of market fluctuations or interest rate changes on your deposit. But, before you invest in a Bajaj Finance FD, you must be apprised of the factors that affect the returns on your deposit.

Here’s a look at different factors that affect the returns on your fixed deposit:

● Tenor

When investing in a Bajaj Finance FD, you have the choice of tenors ranging from 12 to 60 months. The interest rate varies according to the tenor, wherein longer tenors yield higher returns. The difference in returns, varies from 10 to 80 basis points.

To help you understand how tenor plays a major role on your returns, consider an investment of Rs. 3,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance online FD. Here’s how the returns vary for different tenors.

Thus, you can see how a difference in tenor, can yield a difference of up to Rs. 1,03,985 for the same investment amount.

To understand this better, use a FD return calculator to know your returns beforehand and to plan your investments better.

● Choice of payout type

Those opting for payout at maturity, stand to gain higher returns than those opting for periodic payouts. This is because of compounding effect, wherein the earned interest gets added to principal amount, and you can earn interest on interest.

This compounding effect yield higher rate of interest. Thus, if you’re looking to grow your corpus, it is advisable to choose payout at maturity.

● Investment amount

The growth of savings is affected by the amount you choose to invest. A higher investment amount accrues more interest, which in turn results in higher returns at the end of tenor.

Those looking to grow savings with a Bajaj Finance FD can start investing with just Rs. 25,000 and make their savings grow.

● Age

The age of an investor also plays a crucial role in investment. It determines the rate of interest applicable to the amount of fixed deposit. Senior citizens (individuals above 60 years of age) can get a higher rate of interest, as compared to average fixed deposit interest rates.

In addition to these factors, there is also an impact of external economic conditions, which can impact your applicable interest rates. However, once you lock into existing FD rates, the returns on your deposit remain unaffected by changing repo rates or interest rates.

