How to order food on train: A step-by-step guide

India, 27th August 2021: Traveling by train is an experience that cannot be explained in words. In India, trains are the most loved medium for commuting. More than 76% of Indians prefer traveling by train. Eating food is an important part of the journey, especially if it is by rails. If you love to travel frequently or planning a train journey soon, you can order nutritious and fresh food in train from authorized e-catering partners of IRCTC.

Though passengers can order food from Pantry cars on the train, the food they receive is often not so good. Therefore, if you wish to get a tasty meal/food, trusted e-caterers like RailRestro would be the best option for you.

Follow the easy steps to order your food/ meal in Indian Railways’ trains:

Ordering food/ meal online through RailRestro Website:

You can order food easily while traveling by train, follow these steps:

1. Visit RailRestro website

2. Enter the 10 digit PNR number of your ticket

3. Select the restaurant and station where you want your food delivery (The list of stations will be shown in the drop-down menu)

4. Further, a new page with food menus and prices will be displayed, choose the food you want to eat

5. Next, you have to select your preferred mode of payment

6. Multiple online payment options are available, choose to pay securely online, or you can select the Cash on Delivery payment option

After you complete these steps, the order will be confirmed, and you will receive an SMS and email containing details of your food order. The food delivery will be done to your seat at the preferred station.

The Passengers will receive SMS and email soon before the restaurant processes the order. After the food is delivered, the bill is sent to the customer’s email-Id. RailRestro issues an IRCTC approved GST bill to its customers.

Apart from these two options, passengers have two more options for ordering food.

Book a food/ meal via call:

Passengers can place their food order on the train via calling at 8102202203. The customer care executive will help you through the steps of the food order. You will also receive a confirmation SMS, and email for your order is taken. A delivery boy will reach your seat on the train and give the food packet to you at the preferred station.

Book a food/ meal via SMS:

The passengers can order a meal by typing “Food in Train” and sending the SMS to 8102888999. The customer support will get back to you and take your food order. The food delivery in train shall be made at your preferred station.

Food Order Cancellation:

The passengers can also cancel their food orders from RailRestro. If you wish to cancel your food order, make sure to initiate cancellation at least one hour before the scheduled time of food delivery. The refund will be made within 3-5 working days from the date of cancellation.

Meal on Wheel Mobile App:

The passengers can order food while traveling on the train via RailRestro mobile app. The food in train app is available for installation on the Play Store.

For any assistance regarding food on the train, get in touch with the RailRestro customer support by calling 8102888555, or you can contact them through their email id care@RailRestro.com.

