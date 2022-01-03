How to remove hair and other impurities from your bedsheets

The bed is the centrepiece of any room, and the bedding is the most important component on it. Bedding comprises bedsheets, pillow covers, blankets or comforters, duvet covers and bed runners.

But did you know that though your bed looks clean, it is covered in dust, grime and other impurities? Unclean bedding can trigger respiratory and visual disorders.

Ideally, you should wash your bed sheets and pillow covers after one week of use. However, this is a generic estimate and not applicable to all users, geographies, climates, etc.

Indeed, some homes get more dust than others. Some beds suffer a pest infestation. The environment the bedding is exposed to and the frequency of its use affects its hygiene.

How to keep your bedding clean between washes

How can you prevent a build-up of dust, hair and skin cells, dust mites and other impurities in your bedding? Here’s how:

* Vacuum daily: Vacuuming the bedsheet, pillow covers and comforter/dohar regularly removes most surface impurities. A vacuum cleaner is especially useful for sucking out dust mites, dandruff and dead skin flakes from bedsheets. Vacuum clean the mattress as well. However, mattresses require monthly deep cleaning: sprinkle a mix of baking soda and any essential oil on the mattress. Wait for 15 minutes before vacuuming.

* Use a lint roller to remove hair and dead skin: Hair gets embedded in the sheets and pillow covers. Simply run a lint roller over the bedsheets and pillow cases. Ditto for the quilt or comforter. If you don’t have a lint roller, wrap masking or packing tape around the palm of your hand and dislodge the embedded hair.

* Steam the sheets: Dust mites bite skin and cause respiratory issues. Cold water washing does not kill them. Eliminate the infestation in two steps: use a steam iron over the bedding to kill the mites (heat kills them and destroys their eggs). Next, wash the treated bedding with an anti-bacterial wash.

Washing bedsheets

If you clean the surface impurities in the ways listed above, there is no need to wash your bedsheets in hot water. Hot water loosens the bedding fibres, and the fabric starts pilling. Colours also fade faster.

Usually, washing the treated bedding in the washing machine with a high-quality detergent and anti-bacterial wash should suffice.

Other measures to take

If you want cleaner sheets in between washes, you should buy anti-bacterial and anti-viral bedsheets online from leading bed linen brands in India. The former eliminates harmful bacteria, while the latter kills infectious viruses including the novel Coronavirus. This bedding is available in both single and double bedsheets, and also single and double comforters. You can also inquire for king size bedsheets in anti-viral form.

What measures do you take to keep your bedding clean in between uses? Tell us in the comments section below.

