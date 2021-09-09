How to score high marks in Board Exams — X & XII

India, 9th September 2021: Full Marks Pvt Ltd, India's leading publication company, announces that the company has tied up with NBSE—National Board of School Examinations for giving Real-Time Experience of Board Exams to the students before the actual exams of 2021-22 (Term-1). It will prepare the students to appear in CBSE Board Exams more confidently and to achieve better results during this pandemic time.

NBSE is the largest private board to conduct pre-board exams among private schools. The Board consists a panel of experts like retired principals, teachers, and ex-CBSE officials. They possess vast experiences of creating and evaluating question papers as per CBSE guidelines.

Participants of these exams will be evaluated at the national level and know about their areas of improvement that need extra attention and strong points at the same time. All India subject-wise rank will surely boost their confidence. Apart from these they will get Certificates of Rank, Participation, School Topper, e-Marksheet, Medals, Scholarship, and many more.

Benefits:

❖ Hands-on experience of CBSE Board Exams which helps to take out the fear of Board Exams

❖ Experience of

● CBSE Question Papers through Mock Question Paper

● OMR Answer Sheets through the specimen of the same

❖ Hassle-Free OMR checking through computer-based software

❖ Marksheet along with All India Rank (Subject-wise)

❖ Recognition of School Topper from each participating School

❖ Scholarships worth ₹10 lakhs, Rewards and Gift Voucher worth ₹1000 for each school

❖ Scholarships

● Rank 1-10: ₹10,000 + Gold Medal

● Rank 11-25: ₹5,000 + Silver Medal

● Rank 26-50: ₹2,500 + Bronze Medal

● Rank 51-100: ₹1,000 + Certificate of Commendation

❖ NBSE capacity building workshops conducted by counsellors, psychologists, and experts to help students to score 100% marks in their Board Exams and to reduce the examination stress

Subjects Covered in NBSE Pre-Board Exams

❖ Class X

● English Lang. & Lit ● Science

● Social Science

● Mathematics (Standard) ● Mathematics (Basic)

● Hindi Course ‘A’ ● Hindi Course ‘B’

● Sanskrit

❖ Class XII (Science Stream)

● English Core ● Physics

● Chemistry ● Mathematics

● Physical Education ● Biology

● Computer Science (C++)

❖ Class XII (Commerce Stream)

● English Core ● Accountancy

● Business Studies ● Mathematics

● Physical Education ● Economics

● Informatics Practices (IP)

Note: It is mandatory to participate in five elementary subjects to get the real essence of the actual board examination. The Registration Fee is ₹100 per subject for a student.

Exam Schedule & Results

NBSE Pre-Board Exams will be conducted in the month of November for Term-1 and the result will be declared within 7 working days.

Note: The last date of registration is 9th October 2021.

For more details, contact the school coordinator or contact us at www.nbse.org.in or +91-8799721401.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.