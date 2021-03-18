IND USA
Dhruv Tuli and Dhaval Mehta
How two youngsters built India’s largest trading community in pandemic

  • In a time of financial distress, the duo helped people earn a livelihood through the Stock Market.
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:53 PM IST

During a time when most of the people were struggling with Covid and lost their jobs, two people from Delhi, Dhruv Tuli and Dhaval Mehta set out to build a platform to help people earn in the times of financial distress.

Their personal journey with Trading in the Stock Market began when they weren’t even eligible to trade; when they weren’t even 18 years of age. Their journey with training people in the field of stocks started back in September of 2019 when they rented out an office space in Aerocity, New Delhi. The duo trained people live in their very own meeting room and took live trades in front of them. The Covid Lockdown forced them to switch to an online platform in March of 2020 and they rebranded their brainchild as IM Stocks Trading Community.

Dhruv holds a B.Com (H) from Hansraj College, Delhi University where he met Dhaval who perused Chartered Accountancy after his graduation in the same field. Sharing their ideas and personal setups with each other, they both back tested their strategies for 2 years before coming up with DD11, their intraday strategy which got patented in November 2020.

As they complete their first year of operations online, the milestones achieved by the company is truly remarkable. From achieving a 150K+ following base and having 2500+ clients to establishing a footprint in 230 cities among 17 countries and most importantly transforming an average Indian’s life, the team has left an indelible mark on the entire Industry.

The team recently launched the IM Stocks Merchandise Store which is the first ever trader focused Merchandise Store in India and even launched a podcast on Spotify, the first ever in the country by a trading community.

Today a team of 15 people manage the firm. Apart from a Trading Community, Course, Callouts and Account Management Services, the team plans to expand into PMS, Hedge Fund and catering to HNI’s in 2021.

Dhruv plans to open multiple business to dominate other industries, help other startups as an Angel Investor and to pen down a book in the near future for budding entrepreneurs to learn from his mistakes and how to go down the right path. The most remarkable thing is how Dhruv used his existing Coding and Creative skills to design the IM Stocks Digital Academy, DD11 Indicator and a multitude of things in-house which helped in cutting costs and putting the firm on the path to exponential growth. Having been inspired by other traders, he recently turned his dream trading desk into a reality with dedicated multi-monitor setups. “You’ll learn to become a successful trader with the right direction, people, skills and expertise needed. The reality is, if you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep peacefully, you work till you die,” says Dhruv.

Dhaval on the other hand advises new traders to learn before they earn, quoting that lack of knowledge is a major factor why retail participants end up losing money in the market. He believes everyone is capable to earn from the market, the only hinderance is poor risk management, oversized positions and wrong trades due to which people end up losing their hard earned savings. On asking about what his one line to new traders would be, he quotes “First you Learn, then you remove the L and earn.”

Their work can be found on their Instagram handle @investmentorstocks and their website www.imstocks.in

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

