How Vancouver based Indian entrepreneur Aman Grewal became a self-made man by 30

Although Aman Grewal is best known as an innovative entrepreneur and a pioneer of automotive industry, most people would be surprised to learn that he began his journey from very humble beginnings.

Persevering Through Adversity

In fact, many would agree that Aman had a very slim chance of reaching the level of success he finds himself at today. Born in Punjab, India, his childhood was often riddled by various complications, and Aman wasn’t able to experience a leisurely childhood like most kids his age. His parents were dedicated to providing their children with the best life possible, they had to work extremely hard to do so.

Watching his parents work hard and never complain instilled a rare discipline and work ethic in Aman that has stuck with him to this day. He often recalls the days in which he would dream about being able to provide his family with a better life, one in which they could thrive and enjoy themselves. “I wished for them to have a decent life filled with social stability and financial freedom,” Aman Grewal stated.

The Pursuit of Excellence

Aman Grewal has never been an individual who is pleased with satisfactory results in any task that he undertakes. Whether it be business-related or in personal life, Aman accepts nothing less than optimum effort and outcome. This ambitious mindset was forged throughout his upbringing, and it has ultimately played a substantial role in the success of Grewal auto group. Over the years, Aman’s dedication to perfection in his work has won the trust and loyalty of thousands of happy clients.

“We have received countless leads and inquiries, some of which have been truly bizarre. 99% of the time, we have executed the project requests above the client’s satisfaction. The 1% of rejections was primarily due to safety concerns for the customers and end-users,” Aman explained. With a nearly perfect track record combined with many prominent clients under his belt, Taleb has been able to establish his business as one of the juggernauts in the industry.

Keeping Up with Aman Grewal Online

Aman is an entrepreneur who strives to inspire others to reach their full potential in life. Although he has already experienced more than most people do in a lifetime, he is only just getting started on what will be an incredibly influential journey. Aman is definitely an entrepreneur to look out for in 2021, as well as many years to come.

As successful as Aman Grewal and Grewal auto group have become, Aman never allows himself to become comfortable, as he realizes things can change very quickly in the industry he’s involved with. He understands that the automotive industry is constantly evolving, and that requires him to do a substantial amount of research in order to stay ahead of shifts in the market trends. He stated, “I constantly observe, study, and analyze market indicators to predict current starting trends, or future growth trends.”

