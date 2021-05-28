HP launched all new Chromebook with aim to empower students in India

• Powered by the MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core Processor, HP’s new Chromebook provides a personalized, interactive, cloud-based learning experience for students

• A slim form factor with long battery life offers easy mobility to learn and play from anywhere

• Includes voice enabled Google Assistant, free Google One subscription for one year

HP recently announced the availability of its new Chromebook in India, designed to help students stay connected, motivated and creative - at home, in the classroom, and in blended learning environments. Powered by the MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core processor, the new HP Chromebook 11a notebook brings the flexibility of digital learning into the hands of students so they can participate in interactive, personalized learning wherever they are.

The PC has never been more essential in education especially with blended learning becoming the norm after the pandemic. HP is delivering technology solutions aimed at fostering connectivity and collaboration, allowing teachers to discover innovative ways of engaging their students and them enjoying a more meaningful and comprehensive learning experience.

The versatile form factor of the convertible Chromebook along with an 11.6 inch HD Touch display makes it an ideal choice for students, especially early learners, i.e. in class 2 - 7. It is available in a vibrant Indigo Blue with a matching keyboard deck and weighing just 1 kg. The new Chromebook is a PC, students will be proud to carry it everywhere.

The powerful MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core processor will ensure high performance and an outstanding battery life, even while running multiple applications like web browsing, email, word processing and even accelerated AI-enhanced applications.

“The education landscape has changed with the pandemic, and hybrid learning is now the future. It is important that digital learning is made accessible to every student, and affordable notebooks are crucial tools to offer a holistic learning experience. At HP we believe in building a dynamic, engaging, and inclusive ecosystem of learning. We want to prepare the next generation for the future of work and set them on a new course for lifelong learning, and the new Chromebook 11a is a step in that direction.” said Ketan Patel, MD, HP India Market.

Mr. Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market said “With the rapidly evolving education landscape in the country, it is imperative that we arm students and educators with the right tools and technology for remote and hybrid learning environments. We are thrilled to introduce the HP Chromebook 11a, which is an ideal mix of power and mobility provided by the MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core processor that will elevate their learning experience and improve productivity in a whole new manner”.

“HP’s new Chromebook powered by the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor ushers in a new era of computing and digital learning. At MediaTek, we design great technology for everyone, and our chipsets enable an incredible experience for Chromebook users with access to a rich app ecosystem along with power efficiency, high fidelity resolution, and maximum performance”, said PC Tseng, General Manager of Intelligent Multimedia Business Unit, MediaTek. “HP and MediaTek are global leaders and our latest collaboration will power a new and futuristic Chromebook experience. We hope to further build on our strong relationship and keep innovating to bring more such revolutionary products for our consumers.”

The HP Chromebook 11a comes with Google One that provides 100GB of cloud storage, access to Google experts for a year, and other exclusive member benefits. One of the most popular voice assistants, Google Assistant, is also available on HP Chromebooks, along with access to more than three million apps in the Google Play Store.

Talk about design and performance and the HP Chromebook 11a is a class apart. Available in Indigo Blue with a sophisticated matte finish and a colour-coordinated keyboard deck to match with the device’s lid cover, this compact and light Chromebook weighs only 1.05kgs, thereby, making it easier for the students to learn from classrooms or virtually anywhere. It travels well and has a long battery life of up to 16 hours. Its textured cover allows users to easily grip and carry the device, especially useful for a child’s hands or anyone, who prefers a tactile finish.

Performance wise, the HP Chromebook 11a gives the right mix of power and mobility. MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core Processor, a full-size keyboard and multitouch touchpad, up to 64GB of storage and 100 GB of cloud storage, also with 256GB expandable storage and an 11.6 inch HD touch display, MediaTek Integrated Graphics card, Octa-core CPU and GPU graphics processors and a multimedia engine, built to perform without draining the battery. The MediaTek chipset even has an AI processor available that’s ready to go when an app needs it.

All work and no entertainment make jack a dull boy. No gadget understands this better than the Chromebook 11a as it offers a touch screen HD anti-glare display with dual speakers and an HD camera, which is great for online learning. With an anti-glare 11-inch laptop screen, one can stream movies and shows beautifully, all in the high-definition detail of 1 million pixels. Users can connect and share easily with a wide variety of ports including USB Type-A and Type-C®, along with an audio jack and a Micro SD slot. To perfectly fit in today’s always-connected culture The HP Chromebook 11a offers the best of Chrome OS™ and Android apps with a fast, simple and secure experience. Enjoy seamless integration of Chrome OS™ and the Google Play Store. Cherry on the cake is Google One member benefits including 100GB of storage for one year. And of course there is Google Assistant – your personal, hands-free assistant. Here it is important to know that along with the HP Chromebook 11a, HP is announcing accessories to provide a seamless learning experience for students. I mean what more could one ask for!

Launched exclusively with Flipkart for a starting price of INR 21,999 the HP Chromebook 11a comes with Google One subscription offer which includes 100 GB Cloud space for 1 year and 1-year subscription of Toppr (one of the India’s most comprehensive learning app for grades 5 – 12) worth up to ₹50,000.