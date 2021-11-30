HROne breaks engagement cliches, launches initiatives for new world Of work

HROne, a truly mobile employee first intelligent HCM suite, empowering 550+ enterprises pan India with around 4 lac+ delighted product users, has received widespread recognition for going beyond leaps and bounds to accelerate employee engagement and work happiness for its users ever since the pandemic started to redefine the way we work. Upon continuously observing and researching how the pandemic has impacted employee behavior, HROne realised that what workplaces need is an engagement strategy reboot. Besides adding a gamut of new features every month, this year, in April they launched the first-ever at-work fantasy prediction league named #HROneKaIPL.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The engagement initiative was taken in response to the research results that showed how the mental health and well-being of employees have been profoundly impacted due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the changing work dynamics, social isolation and other uncertainties, anxiety and depression were on the rise. To combat the same while supporting HR operations and business outcomes, the product and marketing team of this holistic HR software brainstormed and concluded that, for Indians, there is no love greater than their love for cricket.

Magnum Gupta, Product Director, HROne shared with us, “We had a ballpark idea of how we wanted to take IPL as the nucleus of our engagement efforts but gamifying the product was quite a challenge. The product, marketing, and development teams have been quite on their toes all this while and by the end you know how it went. 15- 20K daily predictors per match, 60,000 employees across 200 plus customers participated in the event.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan Jain, Co-founder, HROne shares, “At HROne, we see HRTech as not a mere tool to manage operations but a value addition to the business. To continue creating a value proposition for enterprises in hybrid and remote work models, we identified how crucial building & maintaining connections, and the social quotient in distributed workforce is. So, we made conscious efforts to brew engagement among employees working in silos. That’s how HROne Fantasy league #HROneKaIPL birthed.Speaking holistically, this initiative translated well, what our HR software- HROne aims to propel i.e. bring B2C application experience in a B2B application. Looking at the success of the event we have extended the campaign around the T20 world cup - ek break to banta hai!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Brand Manager, Ms. Shelly Miital shared, “We received great participation and feedback from employees of all the companies. In fact, average engagement time per employee per day has seen an 18% rise due to this initiative. 7-day retention of users has seen an upwards inflection curve as well, which is a critical indicator of the success of the campaign. ”

What’s #HROneKaIPL?

#HROneKaIPL, the first-ever at work prediction league is one of a kind initiative powered by HROne as a part of their bigger engagement reboot plan to redefine engagement and provide better service to the HR community. It empowered the product users to predict/ cheer for the IPL teams anywhere, anytime.

The rules of the league were simple, the existing clientele of HROne had to opt in to integrate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#HROneKaIPL in their product. Every day, a pop up asking the employees to predict/ cheer for the team they think/ want to win was displayed on HROne users screen. The most accurate predictor(s) every week were badged as Man of the Match and rewarded with a One Plus Band. At the end of the league, one person with the most accurate predictions was also announced as Man of the series (Ashwin Kumar from Teksystems) and given the grand Bose Speaker. To keep the game transparent and fair, a leaderboard showcasing all the real time scores was also launched.

However, the contest did face a halt when IPL was postponed due to the challenges posed by the pandemic. Despite the same, this engagement initiative by HROne picked up once again when the IPL resumed on 19 September and continued till 15th October. From the very first week of its launch the HROne prediction league became a huge hit amongst its users with more than 20K users playing daily.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The unanimous vision and goal to deliver unwavering support to enterprises by this leading HR tech company during these tough times certainly succeeded.This intelligent HCM suite, HROne first revolutionised the HR industry with its unique #InboxForHR concept and now by being the one HR software in the Indian market that’s relentlessly breaking the engagement stereotypes, showing the world the new way to work, and sending a message to HCM market loud and clear on how to NOT BE A MERE VENDOR to the companies and HR community.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.