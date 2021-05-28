HT City 30 Under 30 Awards puts the spotlight on the changemakers of today

Amidst the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that has gripped the nation, we need some good news. At such a time, HT City 30 Under 30 Awards puts the spotlight on these young changemakers who have made a significant contribution to society at large with their extraordinary conviction and strong perseverance.

All under 30 years of age, each of these young heroes has an awe inspiring story. They have overcome challenges and pushed themselves beyond the limit to achieve what they have in such a short span of time, single-handedly.

The HT City 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Ambience, are a recognition of this very spirit of relentlessness which made our shining stars defeat adversity and triumph in their endeavours. They come from different walks of life, but the common thread that runs across their stories is their focus, determination and “never give up” attitude.

Today, the offer an inspiration for the rest of us in these testing times that India is emerging from. Their paths have been tremendously challenging, and they even faced setbacks. But they didn’t allow that to pull themselves back. Each of the nominations is a story of human resilience, ingenuity and hope.

Ankush Kaul, President, Sales and Marketing at Ambience Group.

Speaking about initiative, Ankush Kaul, President, Sales and Marketing at Ambience Group, said, "Ambience - HT City 30 Under 30 has been a gratifying experience indeed, what with our 90 accomplished nominees garnering overwhelming response from the community across India and judges alike. It is heartening to see over 1.5 lakh votes pour in support of our shortlisted achievers. The onus now lies on our esteemed jury to evaluate the 90 nominees and present to us the winners of the prestigious Ambience - HT City 30 Under 30. The wait is worth it!"

In today’s times when all of us need something positive to think about, the awards are a celebration of the very spirit of hope and cheer that is the need of the hour. This reflects in the verdict of the people too, who have come out in support of the campaign. A whopping 1.5 lakh votes have been cast for nominations for the HT City 30 Under 30 Awards since voting began on April 21.

The nominees come from different walks of life. The awards will honour 30 young stars, from 30 shortlisted categories that include diverse subjects ranging from art, adventure, fashion, photography, music and films to theatre, sports, technology, literature and travel.

Each of the categories has 3 nominations and every nomination is an inspiration in itself and a reminder of holding on to your dreams. Each of these stories reinstates our faith in the human spirit that triumphs against all adversity.

The nominees for the HT City 30 Under 30 Awards include popular faces like actors Kiara Advani, Sanya Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Indian Racing Driver Jehan Daruvala, Architect and Founder of The Billboards Collective – NG Arun Prabhu, singer Armaan Malik, Co-Founder of Triton Foodworks Ullas Samrat and Dhruv Khanna, Founder of The Marketplace and Josh – The High Energy Bar – Shivan Sehgal, award winning golfer Aditi Ashok, and Co-founder and CEO of Spacebasic INC – Madhavi Shankar, India’s first diabetic chef Harsh Kedia, among many others.

The nominations will now be evaluated by an eminent jury comprised of noted names from different walks of life. The jury members include Chairperson FDCI Sunil Sethi, Founder of travel portal makemytrip.com Deep Kalra, Senior Lawyer at Supreme Court of India Sidharth Luthra, fashion designer Payal Jain, award-winning artist Vibha Galhotra, and supermodel Sonalika Sahay.

So, stay tuned for the winners of the HT City 30 Under 30 Awards and add some cheer to these grim times. The winners in each of the 30 categories will be announced soon on the HT City 30 Under 30 Awards microsite and also published in the newspaper’s coveted HT City supplement.

