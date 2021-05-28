Humanitarian Abhay Tiwari supporting the nation amid pandemic

The whole nation is in agony due to mismanagement. The second wave of the pandemic is wreaking havoc on the citizens, and each breath is becoming increasingly difficult for an infected patient. In this time, a few communities and parties are coming forth to support those in peril. These factions and political parties seek no compensation but only assistance and the willingness to help break the chain of infections. Abhay Tiwari is doing his bit and assisting the country in battle the pandemic by channeling all his efforts to ensure the smooth working of health institutions.

He is the national coordinator in charge of the Youth Congress for Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. He has very strong presence on social media and even in pandemic he is helping people nationally through social media by using hashtag like #SOSIYC, #SOSJHARKHAND AND #SOSMPYC from IYC headquaetrs. Abhay Tiwari was mindful of the laggard attitude of the current government towards vaccine procurement and infrastructure upgradation. He says, "The way of handling the situation post the first covid wave is detecting. In a country of 130 crore people, rumors spread like wildfire. The government led us to believe that covid wouldn't return, and it resulted in absolute catastrophe. The nation is gasping for a single breath as the pandemic continues to suffocate us."

The congress and other political parties aren't happy with the governance, but they are doing more than they can to disburse relief. Abhay Tiwari says, "Expression of opinion is good, but the present time demands action. We cannot sit and wait for the aid to arrive and have to do our best to support the cause. Our party has collaborated with many NGO and activist bodies to lend a helping hand amid the pandemic. Everything from supply management to medical aid is logged and then procured accordingly. Our team is working with many local health institutions in remote areas that lack a robust medical facility. We are supplying covid battling gear, RTPCR kits, and other necessary equipment. Oxygen remains the most requested medical aid, and we are trying to procure as much from suppliers as we can. Our initiative is to continue working till this tragedy is behind us."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.