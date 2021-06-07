Humble, hardworking and resilient – Defining actor Manuj T Gulati

In a career spanning 18 sterling years in the modeling and acting industry, Manuj T Gulati has consistently given substantial performances, be it a 30-second television commercial, or a 3-hour feature film. These traits only indicate the amount of dedication and professionalism Manuj brings to the table. Also, adding to the list is his potential of multi-tasking which is as clear as glass considering how deftly he runs his organisation, MG Enterprises.

So, how does Manuj T Gulati train his body and mind to be able to put in nothing less than a 100% of his talents and focus to the task at hand? Thinking back to the first conversation that I had with him, I can safely go ahead and declare that Manuj T Gulati is a hot to trot individual – always geared up, turning the wheels in his head and planning ahead. The man only sleeps for 6 hours a day, and trust me, he chooses to ignore the existence of the word NO, be it personally or professionally. In the profession that Manuj is, being proactive fares particularly well, and if I am to be believed, the man truly justifies the aforementioned statement. Especially, as he did not have to learn that attribute, but looks like it was embedded in him from the very start. Analogous to this, be it films, furniture, food, fashion, interior designing, or digital media, Manuj’s ability to take the initiatives not only brings the finesse to the task he’s set to perform, but I feel this also gives his perfectionist side the satisfaction of a job well delivered.

Being intrigued with his acting skills aroused the curiosity in me to can’t help but ask him about his well-guarded technique of preparing himself for any role, and this is what he had to say: “As soon as I am handed over a script, I put in my best in perusing it; I read it over and over again, until I have grasped the character firmly in my mind. I’m a steadfast believer of rehearsing the role till I am absolutely certain about it. I really like to comprehend every minute detail of the scene. During the time I was learning acting in 2001,” recalls the actor, “we were educated with a very distinctive and immensely valuable technique, courtesy Late Professor Roshan Taneja, to prepare ourselves for the parts we would get offered. It was basically focusing on the 5 Ws: Who – Where – What – When – Why: Who am I? Where am I? What am I doing? When am I doing what I am doing? And, Why am I doing what I am doing? Once you approach a character with these 5 interrogators in mind, understanding and adapting to a role becomes a straightforward process.” The fine education that he received from his school of acting seems to have planted the excessively salient principle of performing to come very naturally to his genuinely inquisitive personality that seems to be always striving for perfection.

Another unusual, but not surprising fact about Manuj T Gulati that I learned, is that he himself curates his look for the roles he essays. Manuj seems utterly resolute in his opinion towards looking good, looking presentable, and looking flawless for the part, which is why I could not find a single photograph of him where he isn’t owning his appearance like a boss. He revealed to me that while shooting for ‘Dil Jo Bhi Kahey’ years back, even though the film had all the necessary resources available, with the consent and authorization from the production, he personally took the effort to put together the ensemble that he felt would look apt for the character, only because he wanted to entrust complete justice to his performance. In fact, he has been contributing from his own personal wardrobe for the majority of the ads that he has worked in. This proactive approach and his dedication towards his work, clearly seems to have charmed his way into the hearts of his producers and directors. And oh, oh, oh,…let’s not forget that the man seems to have undoubtedly put his impressive and distinguished sense of style to good use, not only in his films and furnishings, but also for his upcoming fashion label THE BLACK BOOT.

Prompt him a little on his journey thus far and he modestly replied, “I certainly have been blessed enough to have been able to rightfully execute all the opportunities that came my way, but my present position is not my final destination. But, with my mother by my side, and God and my father looking upon me from the heavens, my best for sure is yet to come.”

Usually, people say that the sky is the limit, but it seems that for Manuj, the limit goes even further beyond.

