Hurry up! the last day to apply for the PGDM course in GIBS is 31st July 2021

India, 12th July 2021: Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) has announced the last date for applying for their PGDM course as 31st July 2021. The renowned Business School is offering two-year full-time courses in the field of management. The PGDM course offered by the institute includes a plethora of specializations such as Marketing, Management, Finance Management, Human Resource Management, International Business Management, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Business Analytics Management, and Entrepreneurship Management.

GIBS has made the application process for the PGDM courses easy with just a few clicks involved. Applicants can head over to the official website and click on- APPLY ONLINE.

The PGDM offered is equivalent to an MBA and is of high value in the market.

Candidates can apply based on various competitive exam scores such as CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT, and ATMA. A minimum of 50% from any recognized university or institution is mandatory. Furthermore, those with work experience or additional qualifications receive extra weightage in the application process.

These programs are considered extremely prestigious and are highly rated as well as recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The PGDM Program gives high employment opportunities for the students and equal orientation to both theory and practical concepts. GIBS provides a platform for the students to be involved in research and innovation activities. These courses are designed to build essential skills and capabilities in students to excel and hold managerial posts in different companies.

PGDM Programme is more of a practical approach. GIBS believe in updating skills periodically. Hence, they keep modifying their curriculum at a regular interval as per industry expectations. They involve SMEs, academicians, and professionals in this endeavor. They emphasize case studies and business games and let the students assist them. Thus, the students get a great hands-on experience while studying. This makes the curriculum very interesting and exciting.

Mr. Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director of GIBS said “Education is an instrument of empowerment to equip our people to become economically independent and self-sustaining. GIBS is devoted to student’s success by offering quality education. They encourage academic research and focus on the needs and potential of the students with the help of unique programs to excel in their careers and life. GIBS constantly interact with various business leaders, global managers, and academic scholars to ensure the highest quality of education. GIBS always look forward to serving the students with the best placements.”

A college’s accreditation assures students that it adheres to high-quality standards based on the most current research and professional developments. Attending an accredited institution may also make the students more competitive in the job market as some employers will only accept degrees from a regionally accredited institution when considering promotions or salaries. So, if one is trying to pursue a PGDM course in management, GIBS is the best place to apply. The last date of applying for their PGDM course is 31st July 2021.

