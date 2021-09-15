The pandemic has disturbed all sectors, especially the education systems. Educators came forward to serve their communities. It was recognized that schools played a vital role beyond learning and could creatively manage the immediate issues with a reimagined education system. For school heads, this was an alien situation and required expert support.

Microsoft Education and Tech Avant-Garde Global Training Partner, Microsoft, as part of their outreach program, trained 915 schools on managing these uncertain times, training teachers on "Hybrid Learning" from 30 August 2021 to 3 September 2021. Two free passes were given to each school. Nearly 1800 teachers attended the workshop. They were CISCE, CBSE, IB, and State Boards from India affiliated, and a few were from Singapore, Nepal, Bhutan, Sharjah, Kuwait, and Uganda.

They were rewarded with Membership to the "Connected Learning Community", L'avenir ID, a One-year subscription for O365 with - 1 TB of OneDrive, mailbox, membership to educator groups on Kaizala and Teams, Hybrid Learning certifications and badges.

"Hybrid Learning Education 3.0"'s curtain-raiser was conducted on TAG TALK L'avenir platform on 28 August 2021. Stellar Speakers from NCERT, Microsoft USA and India, Tech Avant-Garde and schools spoke at this event.

Host Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde, quoted, "We are the first generation of global citizens the choices we make will establish an overall thrust to living, with which humanity will live for generations". He further said, "The education system prevalent for 2500 years is giving way to the Hybrid Learning System – Education 3.0. A new generation of teachers is needed for handling the learning requirement of the Knowledge Age and develop skills to become a Connected learning Community Educator".

Dr Sridhar Srivastav, Director, NCERT, said, "Our training should focus on making students global citizens. The assessment system should be on 360-degree evaluation, focusing on Vocational Education. "

Dr Amarendra P. Behera, Joint Director CIET, NCERT, said that the 'Use of Integrated Technology' shall take the Digital transformation forward. Teachers' constant professional development and preparedness are crucial to enhancing each child's educational access, including the special needs children. Our PM enunciated in NEP202 that Skill, Scale and Speed need to be attended to simultaneously."

Major Harsh Kumar, Secretary NCERT, opined, "The Pandemic taught us 'Vasudev Kutumbakam', the world is a family. New Teamwork and Partnership is needed amongst parent, teacher, and Management."

Christina Thoresen, Director, Worldwide Education Industry Strategy, Microsoft, said, "India has set a gold standard to the commitment to pursue Education's potential. We are thrilled with the engagement with India. We must ensure that the Educator is well equipped with the training, resources and the support to do their best."

Sonja Delafosse, Business Strategy Leader Educator Engagement Program, Microsoft, says, "Our Learning Model has evolved to Hybrid and shall be Blended post-Pandemic, and we aim to overcome the unexpected, survive and thrive."

Vinnie Jauhari, Director Education Advocacy Microsoft, India, said, "Microsoft partners with Schools, Think Tanks, Policy Makers, CBSE, and NCERT to offer opportunity, welcoming systematic change in schools in Pedagogy through teacher's holistic transformation through the M.I.E. Expert Program."

Roshini Kumar, President, Lycee Corp, said, "Microsoft and Tech Avant-Garde are establishing a system for the Knowledge Age, the Connected Learning Community."

Eddna Samuel CEO Motif expressed, "Hybrid Learning requires fresh funding. Hence, corporates and social organizations like Rotary should donate their CSR towards building new-format education".

R. Chandrashekar, Chairman, Litera Valley Zee School, Hosur, & M S Dhoni Global School, Bangalore, highlighted how they trained their teachers, parents, and students before the pandemic. They started virtual learning on 1st day of lockdown and now are prepared for Hybrid Learning.

M.K. Sherwani, Managing Trustee, The Blossoms School Aligarh, said, "We have the right hardware and software to combat pandemic's adversities, Tech Avant-Garde trains us to handle the Hybrid Learning, which is flexible, equitable and democratizes education."

Priya Anand, Head of School, Whitefield, Bangalore, said, "Tech Avant-Garde's Microsoft platform helped us to manage the pandemic well and learning continued."

Krishan Mallik, IT Director AryaGlobal Group of Schools, said, "Our 250 teachers were already M.I.E. certified, 10,000 Parents and 5,000 Students were trained, and we were one of the first Schools to conduct Online Exams, and gained International recognition."

The Hybrid Learning Graduation for the participants will be on 8 September 2021. Graduates will be given certificates and a kit to train their colleagues.

From 5 September 2021 to 5 October 2021, Educator Empowerment festival will be conducted. Hybrid Learning Graduates will train a minimum of 50 teachers each. The aim is to train at least 1 lakh teachers this month.For further information please contact: +91 813 9999 211 or email to tagconnect@t-a-g.co

