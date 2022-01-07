"I believe in Hardwork and Blessings, not destiny", says Dr. Lal Tanwani

In Conversation with the educator holding Asian World Record for achieving Maximum Education Degrees, we got to scrape the insights of the Education Industry. Dr. Lal Tanwani fondly known as Lal Sir by his students has been in this industry for almost three decades now and has taught over 10,000 students creating meritorious and glorified results year after year under the Education Institution Padma Coaching Classes and Padma Institute of Knowledge.

Dr. Lal Tanwani started his career from a very humble beginning, his father's shop got shelved overnight bringing an economic trauma in the family but determined to make his mark through Education, Dr. Lal Tanwani studied day in and out to become a Professor in Birla College, Kalyan. His journey was filled with ups and downs but his consistency and passion towards his work is what makes him one of the most renowned Educators creating a World Record with over 11 Educational Degrees and having 2 P.hD Degrees to his Laurel.

Dr. Lal Tanwani is also known for his generosity and humbleness as he is still rooted to his grounds. He says, " I have seen the Struggle to Study in my Family because of Economic Constraints, I try to help as many students as I can who have the spark within them to fly high but their willpower is curtailed by Life Challenges. We provide Free Education to almost 20% of Students at Padma Coaching Classes and Padma Institute of Knowledge, who face some Financial Roadblocks in Life, I believe in Hardwork and Blessings, not destiny."

The Managing Director of Padma Institute of Knowledge has Students all across the Globe who are Successful C.A. Professionals, Entrepreneurs, etc in their own fields and look up to the Disciplined Entrepreneur and Pioneer of Modern Education Dr. Lal Tanwani. One of the students Varsha Sharma, CEO, Profusion Creatives LLP says, " Coming from a Non Business background it was a big step for me to start a Company of my own but I was the trainings and Teachings from Lal Sir that helped me sail through. During lectures, his examples and knowledge had been an eye-opener for Life and Business."

