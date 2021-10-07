Iconic Coolest Gadget of the Year 2021 Awarded to RD Accessories

India, 7th October 2021: RD Accessories was awarded the Business Excellence Award for its journey in the industry over the past 20 years. The jury present at the award ceremony comprised Mr. Mukesh Khanna (Producer and Actor), Kewal Handa (Former Chairman of Union Bank of India & MD at Pfizer ltd), Dr. Tariq Ahmed Nizami (CEO of CEO Clubs Networks Worldwide), Parvez Damania (Banyan Tree Centre), Khenchand Bhagnani (Business Tycoon & Socialist), Abdul Moiz Khan ( MD at Furza Consulting - Dubai) and decided to give the prestigious award to RD Accessories for their dedication and commitment to providing top-quality products and service.

Directors of the company Mr. Chetan Rathod & Mr. Narayan Rathod were felicitated by Arbaaz Khan for the excellence of business in the manufacturing of mobile accessories & electronic gadgets. RD Accessories has been in the market & producing new varieties of products for more than 20 years and cater to every segment. RD Accessories is known for its high-quality audio devices & mobile accessories, along with being widely famous for its eventful designs & cutting technology that can be seen across all products. Their offering consists of products that are carefully designed and meticulously tested to provide an all-around experience to their customers.

Director of RD Accessories, says, “We & the entire team at RD Accessories always strive hard to deliver the best to our customers. Customer satisfaction is our first motto & we keep upgrading our designs to generate higher demand for our products in the market. We are thankful to the jury who has nominated us for this award & have recognised our hard work towards the field of gadgets. We will always look forward to delivering & satisfying our customers. #RD #one step ahead #RD mobile accessories.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.