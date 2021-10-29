ICSI 101: A fertility expert answers FAQs about this cutting edge treatment

When it comes to assisted reproductive technology, especially in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), the science has jumped ahead by leaps and bounds—giving millions who might not have been able to conceive otherwise the joy of becoming a parent. And that’s the beauty of this fertility treatment: it can give you a fighting chance, especially now when scientific advancements in the field abound.

One such medical advent is ICSI—a specialised form of IVF that can work exceptionally well for couples who haven’t had far too much success with the traditional treatment. To tell you more about what ICSI is, who needs it, and how it can aid your fertility journey, we invited Dr. Richa Jagtap, who has been working in reproductive medicine for over 17 years of experience. Dr. Richa is the clinical director of NOVA IVF Fertility in Chembur (Mumbai) and holds a fellowship in Reproductive Medicine and Endocrinology from KK Women’s and Children’s hospital in Singapore.

What is ICSI?

“ICSI or intracytoplasmic sperm injection is an assisted fertilisation technology that has come as a boon to couples with poor sperm parameters like low sperm count, low sperm motility, and low normal forms of sperm,” explains Dr Richa. You see, such sperms cannot move up the female genital tract to access the fallopian tubes and fertilise the egg naturally—leading to infertility. This is why this treatment is so revered. “Before ICSI, donor sperm was the only option for these men who can now have the joy of fathering their biological child,” she adds.

In ICSI, after being retrieved, the woman’s eggs are fertilised under a high magnification microscope by a technology called micromanipulation.



How is ICSI different from IVF?

Talking about traditional IVF, Dr. Richa says: “IVF or in-vitro fertilisation just refers to a technique by which the egg is fertilised outside the body (in-vitro) as against the natural process of in the body (in-vivo).”

Conventional IVF is offered to patients who have tubal blocks or other forms of infertility—where the sperm parameters are nearly normal. “Here the retrieved eggs are placed in a Petri dish and the sperms are then layered over the eggs. This method gives the sperm and egg access to each other, which was either denied or fraught with hurdles in infertility patients. The actual fertilisation happens naturally,” she adds.

In ICSI, however, a single sperm is actually injected directed into the egg—thus bypassing problems of sperm motility.

So is ICSI a superior treatment as compared to IVF?

“ICSI has opened new arenas of fertility treatment and is the treatment of choice for those with severe sperm parameters,” suggests Dr Richa. “It overcomes the motility issues of the sperm as well as challenges in binding with the egg and penetrating the egg membrane—all of which are essential for fertilisation,” she adds.

In fact, according to the expert, ICSI improves the chances of fertilisation and has overtaken conventional IVF in all patients—except those with only tubal blocks.

Who is ICSI best suited for?

ICSI was mainly started as a fertility treatment for people with severely poor sperm. Today, it’s widely used in cases with low sperm counts and low motility. “ICSI is additionally the only process which can be used for those men who have no sperms in the ejaculate (a condition called azoospermia)—who thus have to undergo a surgical sperm retrieval from the testis or epididymis,” explains Dr. Richa.

“In these cases, we expect to retrieve few sperms which are insufficient for conventional IVF. Hence ICSI has changed fertility options for men with azoospermia as well. ICSI is also the treatment of choice for patients with previous failed fertilisation in IVF,” she adds.

ICSI can also be beneficial for couples who need genetic testing of the embryo. “Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) is offered to couples where the woman’s age is advanced or where there is a history of multiple miscarriages and/or genetic diseases in the family. These couples will always be advised ICSI rather than IVF, as ICSI embryos are more suitable technically for testing of embryo biopsy,” stresses Dr. Richa.

If you’re seeking fertility help, here’s what you need to know about ICSI

“The choice of undergoing fertility treatment is completely yours. However, the choice of IVF or ICSI is best left to the fertility specialist and the embryologist,” recommends Dr. Richa.

The difference between the two treatments does not change anything for the couple in terms of the experience or cost. It’s a lab procedure that is advised under special circumstances—best ascertained by the doctors—to maximise the chances for conception.

“ICSI has become an integral part of our armamentarium of fertility treatments. It was introduced in 1992 and since then we have come a long way towards enhancing fertility and building happy families,” concludes Dr. Richa.