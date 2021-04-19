IDSi Group, US merges online building permit automation business with SRIT India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

IDSi Business Group (IDSi), consisting of India-based IDSi Technologies and the US-based IDSi International, today announced merger of its Online Building Permit Automation Business Unit with the 21 years old, Bangalore-headquartered SRIT India (SRIT). Product IPRs transferred include building permit approval systems “AutoPlan”, “PlanPermit”, and Fire NOC approval system “AgniPermit”. IDSI’s product development and implementation team has also been merged into SRIT’s eGovernance (Urban) team.

More than 15,000 architects & structural engineers empanelled by the Urban Development, Town & Country Planning, Industrial & Commercial Development Bodies, and Municipal Corporations in the states of Karnataka, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Bihar and other government agencies such as Fire Dept. and Industrial Areas Development Board in Karnataka, are using the said product suites for swift and hassle-free issuance of building permit and Fire NOC. Apart from providing better services to citizens and business, these government agencies have adopted the software solution to IMPROVE THE EASE OF DOING BUSINESS (EODB). Thus demonstrating significant improvement in departmental productivity and performances of their respective State Dept, District, Zones and cluster of zones.

Decision to merge IDSI is primarily attributed to SRIT’s already-formed strategic alignment with EGov Foundation’s DIGIT platform, and SRIT’s soon-to-start state-wide implementation using the DIGIT platform, and the said state-wide implementation’s synergy with IDSI’s CAD verification “Autoplan”. Since AutoPlan is already adopted by more than 15,000 Architects and Structural Engineers, SRIT shall be able to on-board these trained professionals to the DIGIT platform to fast-track its urban governance solution implementations.

Further since IDSI’s “PlanPermit” is already configured for markets outside India including ten States in USA, South Africa, and MENA geographical regions, SRIT’s launch of DIGIT platform in these geographical regions is now expected to get onto a fast-track mode.

SRIT appears to be putting-in more time, money and efforts to enhance its solution offerings in the eGovernance and EASE OF DOING BUSINESS (EODB) space. SRIT’s strategic tie with eGov Foundation, EasyGov, and IDSi’s merge into SRIT are to be seen from this perspective.

About IDSi Group

Founded in 1995, IDSi Group has established a dominant position as a provider of critical ICT solutions in the areas of Emergency Management, and Urban Development. IDSi International Inc. manages the clientele and business interests in North America, Middle East, and Africa; while its Indian subsidiary IDSi Technologies India Pvt Ltd manages the businesses in Indian region. For additional information, please visit www.idsiinternational.com and www.idsitechnologies.com.

About SRIT

SRIT, headquartered in Bangalore, is a global IT solutions provider of repute, providing advanced, enterprise-class solutions to Fortune 1000 class companies in India and overseas. SRIT operates 3 independent business units (1) healthcare ICT (2) eGovernance & Systems Integration and (3) Telecoms Managed Service Provider. For more information, please visit www.renaissance-it.com.

IDSi & SRIT - Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects and our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions are forward looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding our ability to integrate and manage acquired IT professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost effective and timely manner, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, , liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which IDSi and SRIT has made strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. IDSi and/or SRIT may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements. IDSi/SRIT does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company.

Rajesh Ponnan, IDSi, +91-9895355077; Dr. Madhu Nambiar, SRIT, +91-9845069510

